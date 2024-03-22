Deccan Rummy Announces ₹30 Lakhs Prize Pool Tournament Coinciding with Cricket Season

CHENNAI, India, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deccan Rummy, a leading online gaming platform, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Grand Rummy Powerplay, coinciding with the excitement of the cricket season. This high-octane contest offers a whopping ₹30 lakh prize pool and is open to both new and existing players.

Deccan Rummy and cricket season go hand-in-hand, and this year's Grand Rummy Powerplay is bigger and better than ever. The contest runs from March 22nd to May 29th, providing players with an opportunity to win incredible prizes like a Tiago EV, KTM RC 390, Speed 400, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, and much more.

The Grand Rummy Powerplay comprises two exciting contests:

Win a Tiago EV by topping the Rummy Leaderboard Bonanza . This leaderboard contest rewards top-performing Rummy players throughout the cricket season. Deposit Rs. 500 with the deposit code, predict the winner of the day's cricket match, and start playing cash games. Earn T20 points and a cash bonus for correct predictions. The more players play, the higher players can climb the leaderboard.

Join the Rummy Fantasy League for just Rs. 20 and double the winnings with a correct prediction . The Rummy Fantasy League (RFL 2024) boasts a solid prize pool of Rs. 6 lakhs. Simply predict the winner of the daily cricket match and join the rummy tournament. A correct prediction can double the winnings .

"We combine cutting-edge technology with player preferences to create exciting promotions," says Naresh Rajaram, visionary behind Deccan Rummy. "This Grand Rummy Powerplay has been a massive success over the years, and we're pumped up for this edition too."

"This contest is the perfect platform to showcase your skills and win big," adds Thamaraikannan, Manager at Deccan Rummy. "Combining Rummy with cricket predictions offers a unique and engaging experience. Maximize your winnings by enjoying two of your favorite activities!"

Register now for the Grand Rummy Powerplay and seize the chance to win incredible prizes.

The Grand Rummy Powerplay offers a thrilling combination of rummy matches, cricket predictions, and a whopping ₹30 lakh prize pool. Register today and join the rummy revolution.

About Deccan Rummy

Deccan Rummy is a leading online gaming platform dedicated to providing an exceptional Rummy experience. With a vast array of rummy game variations, cutting-edge technology, and a user-friendly interface, Deccan Rummy has been the go-to platform for Rummy enthusiasts for years. Focused on innovation and player satisfaction, Deccan Rummy continues to redefine the online gaming landscape in India. For more information, visit www.deccanrummy.com/