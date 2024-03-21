Deepak Chem Tech Limited commences its first Fluorination plant at Dahej in Gujarat

New plant to provide direct employment to nearly 150 skilled people

VADODARA, Gujarat, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Chem Tech Limited (DCTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Nitrite Limited, brings together best-in-class teams, systems, and processes committed to delivering world class solutions to industry.

Deepak C Mehta, CMD, Deepak Nitrite Limited delivers a speech at DCTL Plant Inauguration Ceremony

Deepak Chem Tech Limited commenced operations at their state-of-the-art Fluorination plant at Dahej, District Bharuch in Gujarat. This is the first Fluorination plant for Deepak Group and will give direct employment to about 150 skilled workforces. Fluorination chemistry plays a significant role in various fields, including materials science, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics, offering a diverse range of properties and applications. The plant was inaugurated by the top leadership of the group in presence of plant employees and the local community representatives.

Shri Deepak C Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Nitrite Limited said, "This is a landmark moment for the company as we green flag our foray into the expertise of Fluorination Chemistry, which is core to our future to establish Deepak Group as a hub of Research and Development in Responsible Chemistry in India. We are proud to Make in India and be a forefront manufacturer of indigenous Chemicals that offer Import substitution and help strengthen the Indian Chemical Industry."

Guided by our principle of Responsible Chemistry and Together for Sustainability, Deepak Group is committed to continue to be a partner to the nation's growth.

As one of India's leading and fastest growing Chemical intermediates company, Deepak Nitrite Limited and its subsidiaries are committed to re-imagining India as a Chemical hub and going beyond borders to Make in India for the World.

Recently, DCTL also commenced operations in a manufacturing unit at Sankarda near Vadodara in Gujarat. The unit will produce various inorganic salt mixtures for niche application in various industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

About Deepak Nitrite Limited:

Deepak Nitrite Limited (NSE: DEEPAKNTR, BSE: 506401), India's fastest growing Chemical Intermediates company, has a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home, and personal care segments and Petro derivates intermediates -phenolics, acetone and IPA in India, and overseas. Its products are manufactured across six locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.

Focusing on a Triple Bottomline principle of People, Planet, Profit, Deepak Nitrite Ltd. deploys globally benchmarked standards & systems, we are now accredited 'Silver Rating' by EcoVadis in 2023, for sustainability initiatives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368672/Deepak_Mehta_Deepak_Nitrite_Limited.jpg