Defence Institute of Advanced Technology Announces Admissions for the Academic Year 2024-25

ADMISSION TO DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY AND POST GRADUATE PROGRAMMES - 2024

PUNE, India, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) is a Technological Institute of National repute of MoD/DRDO for higher learning. The Institute imparts education and training in the Advanced Technologies used for Tri-services, DRDO, DPSU's etc.

The main focus of the institute is to evolve as an Innovative Unique Education/ Training and Research University to develop indigenous contemporary defence related technologies and also to provide technological solutions to the Services. DIAT is committed to generate high quality and talented human recourse in broad areas of Defence Technologies to cater the needs of DRDO, Armed Forces and other Defence establishments. The PG programmes are designed to include course of study, seminars, industry tours, Practice School and project/ thesis in association with DRDO/DPSU and other agencies through which a student may develop his/her concepts and intellectual skills. Above all, the students should have a capacity for free and objectives enquiry, courage and integrity, awareness and sensitivity to the needs and aspirations of society.

DIAT announces admissions to the following Doctor of Philosophy and Post Graduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25, to eligible Indian citizens:-

A. MASTER OF TECHNOLOGY (M.TECH.) PROGRAMMES: Aerospace Engineering (Guided Missiles), Aerospace Engineering (UAVs), Modeling and Simulation, Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence), Electronics & Communication Engineering (Signal Processing & Communication), Electronics & Communication Engineering (Radar and Communication), Electronics & Communication Engineering (Defence Electronics Systems), Electronics & Communication Engineering (VLSI & Embedded Systems ^), Technology Management, Data Science, Cyber Security, Renewable Energy, Green Technology , Nano Science and Technology, Quantum Computing, Sensor Technology (ST)/ Laser and Electro-Optics (LEOC), Materials Engineering, Automation and Robotics, Mechanical Engineering (Marine Engineering), Mechanical Engineering (Armament and Combat Vehicles), Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical System Design) and Systems Engineering @



^ In association with NIELIT, Calicut.

@ Only for Sponsored and Self Sponsored category.

B. MASTER OF SCIENCE (M.Sc.) PROGRAMME



M.Sc in Food Technology, (For Candidates Sponsored by MoD, PSUs or Industry) In association with DFRL, Mysore (DRDO)

M.Sc in Material Science, Applied Physics (Photonics), Applied Chemistry, (Tech) in Photonics, Data Science

C. MASTER OF SCIENCE (MS) (BY RESEARCH) PROGRAMME (Only for candidates sponsored by DRDO/MoD)

D. DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY FOR ALL BRANCHES OF ENGINEERING AND SCIENCE.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE.

Kindly visit our Institute website www.diat.ac.in for detailed procedure.

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, DIAT, Pune is a unique Research University associated with the Defence Research and Development Organization, Ministry of defence, Government of India, engaged in developing indigenous contemporary Defence technologies. It offers PG programmes in areas of Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Defence Electronics Systems, Navigation Systems, Air Armament, Robotics, Embedded Systems, Sensor Technology, etc. The courses are designed to cater the requirements of Defence Services; to provide technological solutions to optimise combat battlefield effectiveness; and above all to produce a qualified manpower which will be an instrument for building a strong indigenous technology in India.

CONTACT:



Dr H S Panda Joint Registrar (Acad) I/c

DEFENCE INSTITUTE OF ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY (DU),

Girinagar, PUNE – 411025 (MH), India.

E mail – [email protected] Ph - +91 20 24604483, 4411

OR

[email protected] | +91 2024604411/2024604412