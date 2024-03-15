DevRev Brings OneCRM Cloud to Mumbai Region

Developer of AI-Native CRMs is "hyper-converging" business infrastructure to make India leapfrog SaaS 1.0

leapfrog SaaS 1.0 Company further announces proven industry change agents, Sunil Mahale and Neeraj Matiyani, as GTM leaders of APAC and India respectively

MUMBAI, India, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DevRev , Inc., makers of OneCRM – a platform purpose-built for digital companies to bring customer support, product, and growth teams together – announced the general availability of OneCRM apps in the Mumbai region today, at its inaugural user conference in India, Effortless Mumbai. Late last year, the company at Effortless Santa Clara had announced customizable LLMs and in-browser analytics to make GenAI actionable and affordable within the enterprise. These announcements, along with the presence of the biggest BFSIs and digital natives as some of DevRev's largest customers, prepares the company to drive go-to-market in India at scale.

"The founders of DevRev had earlier built the HCI market in IT infrastructure with Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), and proved at scale that India can successfully virtualize its on-prem infrastructure by leapfrogging the complexities of VMware and 3-tier datacenters, legacies that kept virtualization penetration abysmally low in the country," said Sunil Mahale, DevRev's newly appointed APAC sales leader.

"SaaS 1.0 in India has very low penetration because it's complex, unaffordable, and built with a single-purpose departmental CRM mindset of 20 years ago. GenAI is now a natural catalyst for converging CRMs, reminiscent of how iPhones converged single-purpose consumer devices and AWS converged a multitude of single-purpose datacenter hardware devices," added Neeraj Matiyani, most recently at AWS and now heading sales for DevRev India.

OneCRM, a blueprint for SaaS 2.0, has been purpose-built for digital companies building software, managing products, and supporting customers. The AI-native apps comprising the essential platform – PLuG chatbot, Support, Build, and Grow respectively – are built to delight (a) end users with self-service, (b) support staff with a modern Support CRM, (c) product managers and developers with a modern Product CRM, and (d) growth staff with a modern Sales CRM that natively brings Customer 360 and Product 360 to the frontline employees. At the user conference, the company also announced the general availability of PLuG Enterprise, a chatbot capability that enables GenAI-powered user observability with immense economies of scale.

"Enterprises today are unable to capture, observe, and analyze user and session information with the highest privacy and compliance standards. Consequently, support staff and product managers struggle to improve customer service and product quality, and developers struggle with reproducing user reported problems without multiple roundtrips with the end user," commented Vimlesh Gautam, a General Manager at DevRev.

"With PLuG, DevRev customers can now crawl and index social media and app store activity, cluster and classify them into tickets, and store vast amounts of session observability data for subsequent processing with LLMs and in-browser databases," added Michael Machado, Head of Products at DevRev.

DevRev further announced that it has effortlessly crossed 5,000 Product-Led Growth ("PLG") customers, airdropped 50 million objects from legacy Atlassian Jira, Zendesk, and Salesforce systems, generated 10 billion GPT input tokens and 1 billion GPT output tokens, and served 1 billion low-latency API calls, highlighting the strength of its enterprise-grade data platform, consumer-grade design, and developer-grade GenAI infrastructure. The company consistently does large enterprise deals with 1-click migration plans, on the strength of its AI capabilities in Airdrop and Marketplace snap-ins.

About DevRev

DevRev's OneCRM, purpose-built for the SaaS and tech vertical, comprises three modern CRM apps for support, product, and growth teams. It connects end users, sellers, support, product people, and developers, reducing 9 business apps and converging 6 teams onto an effortless AI and mobile-native platform.

Unlike horizontal CRMs, DevRev takes a blank canvas approach to collaboration, AI, and analytics, enabling SaaS companies to increase product velocity and reduce customer churn. DevRev is used by thousands of companies in search of low latency analytics and customizable LLMs to thrive in this era of GenAI.