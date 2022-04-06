Digital Insurer Edelweiss General Insurance rolls out Tech 101, a Digital Upskilling programme for all employees

MUMBAI, India, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), a new age InsurTech, has introduced Tech 101, a comprehensive technology training programme for all its employees. Tech 101 is part of EGI's people strategy to create a digital-first culture and enhance the digital quotient of its workforce. This 20-week training program, which is part of EGI's learning and development framework, has a customised curriculum that aims to achieve a three-fold objective of:

Familiarising employees (especially those from non-tech background) with the technology landscape to enable them to participate in tech discussions Developing understanding of how business applications are conceived, built, implemented, and scaled Building curiosity among employees to want to learn deeper about technology since they represent a tech organisation and an industry that is fast pacing its tech adoption

All modules of Tech 101 are based on case studies to simplify the learning process and make it more fun and engaging for all employees. The programme covers all key aspects of technology, like digital architecture, data mining & analytics, data privacy & security, APIs, software development, AI & ML, tech trends, etc. Every Friday, the entire organisation comes together for live and enthralling learning sessions packed with quizzes, use cases, etc.

Talking about the programme, Melvin Gladstone, Chief HR Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, "As a digital first organisation, it is imperative that our workforce is also digitally competent. We have a fantastic talent pool. Through Tech 101, we wish to enhance their capabilities and ensure that each one of our employees is digitally sound. The vision is to have a digitally transformed workplace, that will help boost productivity, leading to better business outcomes."

As a new age InsurTech company, EGI's vision is to make insurance easy, friendly, and transparent. Tech 101 is another logical step and direction in achieving this vision. An organisation that thinks digital, speaks digital!

About Edelweiss General Insurance

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) is a full stack Insurtech and one of the fastest growing players in the Indian non-life Insurance market. It is a digital Insurer that aims to transform insurance making it easy, friendly, and transparent. Its digital platform powers fantastic customer experience, innovative solutions, and efficient service delivery. It started operations in 2018 and has already won over 10 awards for product innovation and its digital platform. It is India's first cloud native insurer and the first insurer to launch an open API platform. It has over 2 million active customers and a growing omni-channel distribution on digital rails. It has over 19 digital partners and presence across key digital marketing places.

Consumer insight driven strategy coupled with technology-powered execution is what differentiates EGI in a competitive market. It aims to deliver innovative solutions to customers by leveraging data, analytics, and proactive market sensing

