Dubai named 'No.1 global destination' in Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year

Dubai is the only city to date to have won this consumer choice award for three years in a row

Award factors quality and quantity of consumer reviews on hotels, restaurants and experiences

The top Tripadvisor award is the latest addition to a series of global accolades for Dubai , including being named No.1 city in the world to relocate to and best city in the world for remote workers

NEW DELHI and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai has secured the coveted No.1 global destination ranking in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards for an unprecedented third successive year – becoming the first city to achieve the milestone.

Dubai's latest top international ranking was announced by Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel guidance platform, in its Travellers' Choice Awards for 2024: Best of the Best Destinations. The accolade carries further significance due to the winners being selected based exclusively on the reviews of millions of global travellers in the Tripadvisor community. The awards factor in the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in each destination over a period of 12 months between 1 October 2022 through 30 September 2023.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), said, "Travellers from around the world seeking a safe, secure and easily accessible destination, have embraced Dubai's diverse offerings for all segments, from families and thrill seekers to business visitors and cultural explorers, recognising the unique experiences that can only be found in the city."

"As consumer demands and trends further evolve, and aided by the feedback we receive through Tripadvisor and other digital platforms, as well as directly from tourists within the city itself, we will continue to work to maintain the highest standards across the city's offerings and services, and ensure visitors have an unrivalled experience in Dubai."

The top Tripadvisor award is the latest in a series of global accolades for Dubai. In 2023, the city was ranked the No.1 city in the world to relocate to in a report by financial services provider Remitly, and was ranked the best city in the world for remote workers by property consultancy Savills in its top 20 list of the 2023 Executive Nomad Index. Dubai was also named the world's No.2 city destination in Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023 and ranked one of the top 10 cities in the Global Power City Index, in a report issued by the Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies in Japan. The UAE was also named the second safest country in the world in 2023, according to findings revealed by Numbeo, the world's largest database of user-contributed data about cities and countries worldwide. This recognition strengthens Dubai's attractiveness as a top global liveability hub that provides a unique lifestyle to the 200 different nationalities that call the city home, underpinned by high safety and security standards that allow travellers to visit with peace of mind.

The repeated acknowledgement of Dubai as the world's favourite destination is a testament to the city's vibrant and diverse offerings - with an eclectic mix of luxury and affordable hotels and restaurants, as well as a range of attractions, and cultural sites which pay homage to the heritage of the emirate, keeps visitors returning time and time again. Dubai's unique proposition has seen tourism become a vital contributor to overall economic growth.

Dubai's ease of entry initiatives, air connectivity, strong public-private partnership, globally recognised culinary scene, and unique quality of life, have cemented its stature as the top destination of choice. According to the latest data published by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai welcomed 15.37 million international overnight visitors between January and November 2023, a 20% increase over the same period in 2022. This accomplishment directly aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to further consolidate Dubai's position as one of the top three global cities for business and leisure, and the best city to visit, live and work in.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world's leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city's economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate's economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai's diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai's vision to become the world's best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai's business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).