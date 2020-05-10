Dukes India: Launching Hand Safe Sanitizers Stepping Up During This Unprecedented Time of Crisis

As a responsible company, Dukes India is known for being customer-centric and they are "all-in" when it comes to doing good for the people, especially now, as the world is in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Virus. Apart from ensuring that the Dukes range of Biscuits, Wafers, Confectioneries and chocolates reach the retail outlets, despite the distribution and logistics challenges in these times, Dukes India has decided to step into the hand sanitizer space as well to serve the country and its people. By stepping up, Dukes India is not just helping the needy via contributing to the government relief funds but also ramped up their operations to include hand sanitizers in the portfolio within the shortest possible time.

With the launch of this hand sanitizer, that is fast-tracked tested to be 99.99% effective to fight all types of viruses and germs, Dukes India has shown to the world that doing what is necessary for a better world always tops their priority list.

"Hand Safe" sanitizer from House of Dukes contains 72.34% Ethyl Alcohol and is enriched with Vitamin E which is a good component for healthy skin. It has added perfume to ensure a refreshing feeling on the hands. The product will be available in three variants 100ml, 200ml, 500ml, and 5 litres.

Dukes strongly believes that the health and safety of Nation is a top priority and they are taking all the possible measures and precautions to serve the country in its fight against the deadly disease.

About Dukes

Dukes is one of the flagship brands of Ravi Foods Pvt. Ltd. (RFPL) and is known as a dominant player in the baked items and confectionary industry. Dukes India manufactures and markets a wide range of Biscuits, Wafers, chocolates and confectioneries and is known for its flagship brand of wafers, Dukes Waffy. A strong R&D base enables the company to tailor-make their consumables as per the unique ethnic tastes that are enjoyed by consumers worldwide.

For 30+ years, House of Dukes has been a key player in the baked items and confectionary industry. Dedicated to producing appetizing snacks and confections, Dukes has enticed the Indian market with a variety of treats for decades. The company is globally renowned with its range of delicious products and has acquired 250+ international trade partners in over 120 countries like the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Korea, and many more.

Customer satisfaction is the primary driving force that lies behind every idea, innovation and endeavour at Dukes. The quality of Dukes products has kept the customers satisfied consistently for years. Their new venture into the personal care segment is another step towards making sure that their customers remain safe and healthy amidst the global pandemic.



In such times, personal hygiene and sanitation are some of the chief defences that need to be adapted to protect oneself against the disease. From Government advisories, to major brands and even celebrities have been highlighting the importance of frequent hand washing. But the truth is that a lot of us do not always have access to clean water, especially those engaged in essential services. Hand sanitizers, therefore, are an imperative and effective alternative for people in such situations. However, hand sanitizers have low availability due to high demand and low supply as well as low penetration into the deeper pockets of the country. Hand Sanitizers remain to be perceived as a luxury for those in the cities when it actually is the need of the hour across the country.

Dukes has stepped up in this hour of need and extended its business into the manufacturing of personal care products with the launch of "Hand-Safe" sanitizers. The sanitizers will be manufactured at the Dukes factory in Hyderabad and will be made available at various retail outlets, chemists, modern trade outlets pan India. Hand Safe sanitizer is highly potent with more than 70% Ethyl Alcohol to effectively protect against all types of viruses and germs. With added vitamin E, this hand sanitizer is gentle on the skin and keeps it supple and soft. Thus making Dukes Hand Safe Sanitizers a Skin-friendly Hand Sanitizer as well.

Dukes Hand-Safe sanitizers have the following features:

72.34% of Ethyl Alcohol, kills 99.99% of germs.

Enriched with Vitamin E and is therefore gentle on the skin. It leaves skin feeling happy and healthy.

It comes with the soft fragrance to leave hands smell good.

The company aims to produce enough units to meet the rising demand for sanitizers across the country. Wishing Dukes good luck in their endeavour to fulfil their vision of a disease-free nation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166078/Dukes_India_Hand_Safe.jpg

