dunnhumby India Expands Leadership Team Amidst Lockdown

When the lockdown was announced, overnight dunnhumby enabled 100% of its workforce to operate from home. In recent weeks, over 70 people, including the three leaders, have joined the company's India arm remotely via online onboarding tools .

"The impressive experience and skills Dipti, Sourabh, and Sai bring to table will help us accelerate our journey to establish India as the engine powering dunnhumby's growth. It's not easy to join a company and lead a new team virtually, but the way they have settled in is amazing. It's a new world!," says Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.

With more than 22 years of success as a senior finance leader, Dipti Bhatia joins the company in a strategic role as Finance Director. Prior to joining dunnhumby, Dipti served multiple leadership roles at Philips, SC Johnson, Agilent Technologies, and Honeywell. Dipti highlights, "Although significantly divergent from the traditional in-person onboarding process, the virtual onboarding at dunnhumby has been one of the best onboarding experiences I've had so far. Extensive pre-joining interaction and use of onboarding tools made me feel I was an integral part of dunnhumby family weeks before the actual joining date."

"Proactive communication from all stakeholders allayed apprehensions around 'working effectively', while being remote in a totally new organisation. To say the least, my experience of joining dunnhumby during this unprecedented time has been pleasantly unique," adds Sourabh Sharma, who joins dunnhumby India as Director of Media Products. Sourabh has over 16 years of well-rounded experience across product management, consulting, and technology. An IIM Lucknow alumnus, Sourabh served at Droom.in, Aeris Communications, NTT Data, and Infosys Technologies prior to joining dunnhumby.

Former country head of SunGard Availability Services, Sai Prakash Dilipkumar joins dunnhumby India as Director of Technology and Operations. He brings over 17 years of expertise to dunnhumby in accelerating business growth through digital transformation and process excellence. Prior to dunnhumby, Sai worked with organisations such as ZS Associates and Symantec. Sai explains, "It's a unique proposition to be part of a 'Customer First' firm that helps organisations make better Customer-centric decisions based on data science. This creates an incredible opportunity to drive innovation with cutting edge technology in today's time. This is very exciting and is one of the many reasons to be part of dunnhumby right now."

dunnhumby has over 640 employees in India and is in expansion mode. The office was established in 2008 as a hub of data engineering, data science and product development, and is today a key driver of dunnhumby's growth.

About dunnhumby India

Established in 2008, dunnhumby India is a hub of Data Engineering, Data Science, and Product Development with deep expertise in Price & Promotions, Category Management, Customer Knowledge, Customer Engagement, and Media delivery. The teams in India play a key role for clients spread globally at different stages of their journey with dunnhumby.

With a long history of Data Science and software development and the ability to attract exceptional talent through encouraging a culture of innovation, agility and flexibility, the India office sits at the heart of global dunnhumby, influencing the success of our entire client network. It is at the forefront of developing the best products and science using a variety of techniques and tools including highly scalable cloud hosted models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail - one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data - dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers - in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal and Monoprix.

Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com

SOURCE dunnhumby IT Services India