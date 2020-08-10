ECHO India and Naukri.com launch COVID Healthcare Professionals Initiative to scale up India's response to COVID-19

Earlier this year, Niti Aayog called upon non-profits and citizen volunteers to be a part of India's fight against COVID-19. As the cases continue to rise, public health facilities are overburdened to take care of the large number of patients. The CHP initiative is committed towards playing a vital role in the country's battle against the coronavirus outbreak by deploying trained healthcare professionals at healthcare facilities that are facing a shortage of skilled professionals to meet the several challenges emerging out of COVID -19.

Dr. (Col) Kumud Rai, Chairman & Managing Trustee, ECHO India, said, "ECHO India has been instrumental towards building nation's capacity in the areas of healthcare and education. In the midst of this ongoing pandemic, we are witnessing a huge gap between available healthcare professionals and rapid spread of the disease. Through this synergistic collaboration with Naukri.com, we aim to address the needs of the healthcare sector amid COVID-19. Our vision to enrol more than 10,000, skilled and well-trained resources at the portal, in the next couple of weeks, so that they are available to join India's fight against coronavirus."

Dr. Arvind Lal, Chairman Dr Lal Path Labs, said, "Today, there are many experienced, well skilled and dedicated healthcare professionals nationwide willing to serve COVID patients but our healthcare facilities have no easy access to them. CHP can help change that."

Acknowledging this gap, ECHO India joined hands with Naukri.com to create a unified platform connecting both parties in an expeditious manner. A purely philanthropic and voluntary activity, the sole intention of this endeavour is to strengthen the preparedness and response measure of the nation's healthcare infrastructure.

Mr. Arun Duggal, Chairman, COVID Healthcare Professionals Initiative said, "The initiative has witnessed a tremendous response so far, with, more than 1000 professionals from 26 states having registered at our portal. In the next phase, ECHO and Naukri will work together to place the registered professionals in hospitals and healthcare facilities."

Mr. Hitesh Oberoi, Co-Promoter, MD & CEO, Info Edge India Ltd. said, "Naukri.com is committed to support Government of India in its fight against the COVID-19 and in being a platform of connecting right talent with right jobs at right time. Through this joint initiative- COVID Healthcare Professionals, we are looking forward to play a vital role in strengthening the preparedness and response measures of the healthcare sector in this battle with COVID-19."

The program was initiated with a mission to connect healthcare volunteers with hospitals requiring the services towards managing and containing COVID-19 cases. The initiative has since then expanded its scope to recruit skilled healthcare professionals (like doctors, nurses, support staff and lab technicians) with healthcare facilities (like hospitals, telemedicine providers, diagnostic labs) to meet the demands of healthcare sector in distressing times.

The CHP initiative is built on an advanced algorithm, designed to match the skills of the professionals via a simple five- step process - Register, Match, Shortlist, Train and Deploy - handled by an expert team of ECHO India and Naukri.com.

With a singular mission of serving the nation, CHP initiative is committed to playing a vital role in the country's battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

About ECHO India

ECHO India is a not-for-profit organization operational since 2008 and working towards both building capacity and extending access to speciality care for underserved communities. The organization was started with a mandate to replicate the impact of the tele mentoring model perfected by Project ECHO. Project ECHO began in 2003 as a healthcare initiative. Today, Project ECHO is a massive global movement of knowledge democratization with the aim of amplifying capacity to deliver and extend equitable healthcare and other critical resources to the world's most vulnerable populations. It is now being implemented by nearly 400 partners in 38 countries working on 70+ focus areas across diverse categories such as healthcare, and education.

For more information, please visit: www.echo.india.in

About Naukri.com

Naukri.com, India's No. 1 job site and the flagship brand of Info Edge introduced the concept of e-recruitment in India. Since its inception in 1997, Naukri.com has seen continued growth while outperforming its competitors in every sphere. Info Edge was the first internet Company to be listed in India. The site enjoys a traffic share of 71% as per recent ComScore data. Naukri.com is a recruitment platform that provides hiring-related services to corporates/ recruiters, placement agencies and to job seekers in India and overseas. It offers multiple products like Resume Database Access, listings and Response Management Tools. With more than 2,50,000 jobs live at any point and over 44.3 million CV's, Naukri.com serviced over 57,500 corporate clients in 2014-2015. The company employs over 4000 people and operates through 65 offices in 44 cities in India and overseas offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain catering to the Middle East market.

For more information, please visit: https://echo.naukri.com/about

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226097/COVID_Healthcare_Professionals_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226098/ECHO_Naukri_Launch_CHP.jpg

SOURCE ECHO India; Naukri.com