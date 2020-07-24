Edelweiss Tokio Life's Active Income Plan - A Comprehensive Income Plan

Combining life cover & customized pay-outs for financial needs

MUMBAI, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Highlights:

Comprehensive Income plan providing insurance cover and regular income in changing markets: Till ages 75/85/99

Ensures regular income to family even in case of Life Insured's death or diagnosis of critical illness with the nominee eligible to enjoy benefits up to the policy term of 99 years

Provides flexibility to draw an income either early (at the end of 2nd policy year) or after the premium payment term

Provides an option to choose from level and increasing income

Caters to the needs of wide range of age groups. Entry age ranges from 0 to 65 years with the policy term of up to age of 99 years.

In keeping with its customer-centric commitment to innovate, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance unveils another comprehensive insurance plan. Named Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income Plan', the plan offers guaranteed income, flexibility and cash bonus, allowing customers to meet both short-term and long-term financial goals, especially under current economic conditions and volatility. Its Family Income Benefit option ensures family's dreams are met by continuing to provide planned benefits, even in case of any eventuality.

Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income Plan', takes customer needs across their life cycle into consideration, current and post pandemic. Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income Plan' offers the flexibility of availing regular income till age 75/85/99 as per choice. 'Active Income Plan' also offers various income options to choose from, with and without family benefit - making the plan extensively comprehensive and best suited for evolving customer needs.

Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, "At Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, we have always worked towards making life truly unlimited for our customers. The current situation has brought the need for continual income, to the fore. Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income Plan' is a pertinent product for customers, as it ensures our customers receive a steady income to meet every milestone or goals, in their lives."

Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income Plan' is comprehensive, power packed with unique features that make it a unique proposition for customers. It is a plan one can buy for their children to safeguard their long-term financial needs, or for themselves in middle age to enjoy steady cashflows needed to cover unexpected expenses. It also serves as an ideal purchase for retirement planning.

About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards:

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in

You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true

https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio

https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/

https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance