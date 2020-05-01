EDF Launches the 1st Edition of the EDF Pulse India Award Competition

New Delhi, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 27th to June the 3rd 2020, EDF invites Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups to participate in a call for projects as part of the 1st edition of EDF Pulse India Competition Award. Through this initiative, EDF wants to support socially inclusive Indian-based innovations for an electric world that's more eco-friendly and better connected.

EDF, one the world's leading energy companies, develops innovative solutions for a low-carbon energy mix and strives for a more efficient electricity consumption. EDF launched the 'EDF Pulse' programme to support innovation in society and boost progress. So far 1,800 start-ups have applied, and more than 60 projects are being supported by the Group.

Since their launch in 2014, the EDF Pulse start-up Awards have expanded with local editions in France, in United Kingdom, in the African continent, and in Brazil. Thanks to EDF Energy's Pulse Innovation Challenge in the UK, start-ups such as Howz (smart home monitoring system, 2016 edition) and Powervault (home battery units, 2018 edition) have thrived. After winning the EDF Pulse Africa contest, several start-ups have been accompanied by EDF over the last three years. With the launch of the EDF Pulse Brasil end of 2019, opportunities of collaboration are already being considered in the fields of Smart City and Smart Industry.

The Indian edition completes this network which develops technological solutions to build tomorrow's energy world.

EDF Pulse India

Start-ups who have been established before April 26th, 2020, based in India with less than 500 employees and have not already raised more than USD 5 Million capital can participate in this programme by applying to one of the three categories:

'Sustainable Smart Living': innovative products and services improving the standard of living while reducing the environmental impact towards CO 2 neutral and zero waste objectives;

'Resilient smart Infrastructure': innovative products and services improving the operational performance of existing electrical assets infrastructure and reducing downtime by predictive maintenance including but not limited to: smart devices, IoT platforms etc.;

'e-Mobility infrastructures': innovative products and services improving the e-mobility infrastructure value chain including charging and battery-swapping stations, Electric Vehicule system components such as electricity network, energy production and storage.

To participate, project promoters can submit their application online on https://www.edf.fr/en/pulse/local-awards/india before June 3rd, 2020.

A committee of experts from within and outside EDF Group will choose the most innovative and progressive projects.

EDF will provide future laureates with support to help improve the start-up's reputation and project :

Access to EDF network and expertise to develop further business opportunities, and enabling start-ups to move from the planning phase to commercial roll-out;

Visibility on EDF digital platforms;

Cash prize of up to USD 20000 /-.

Key dates

April 27 th , 2020 : Launch of the EDF Pulse India Awards 2020

, 2020: Last date of submission of application for EDF Pulse India Awards 2020

, 2020: Last date of submission of application for EDF Pulse India Awards 2020 November 2020: Grand Finale with announcement of top 3 winners

Harmanjit Nagi, EDF India Director, declares: "Innovation is part of EDF's DNA. We are convinced that energy transition should be co-constructed, and we collaborate every day with those who innovate for an electric and low-carbon future. It's a great challenge, but we know that talents, energies and ideas are swarming all over India. Let's bring game changing ideas to life."

EDF IN INDIA

EDF Group has been present in India for more than 25 years and aims to support the country's ambitious energy development programme. EDF Group has been constantly engaged in various capacities:

RENEWABLES: EDF has set itself an ambitious target of doubling its existing renewable installed capacity worldwide by 2030 and reach 50 GW. India plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

EDF has set itself an ambitious target of doubling its existing renewable installed capacity worldwide by 2030 and reach 50 GW. plays a crucial role in achieving this goal. WIND (via EDF Renewables in partnership with SITAC): 270 MW in operation (6 projects) and 300 MW under construction.

(via EDF Renewables in partnership with SITAC): 270 MW in operation (6 projects) and 300 MW under construction. SOLAR (via EDF Renewables in partnership with Total EREN): 207 MWp in operation (4 projects), 716 MWp (4 projects) under construction

(via EDF Renewables in partnership with Total EREN): 207 MWp in operation (4 projects), 716 MWp (4 projects) under construction SMART METERING: EDF is implementing one of the largest Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project in India by installing 5 million smart meters on PAN India basis.

EDF is implementing one of the largest Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project in by installing 5 million smart meters on PAN India basis. HYDRO: EDF group is providing technical services in hydro engineering and has been active in India through several references.

EDF group is providing technical services in hydro engineering and has been active in through several references. SMART CITIES: EDF has an experience in managing smart street lights for 1,000 cities with 2.5 million light points currently in operation globally. In India , EDF (via Citelum) is managing more than 250K street light points with the Ahmedabad street light project being the largest reference for such projects worldwide for EDF Group.

EDF has an experience in managing smart street lights for 1,000 cities with 2.5 million light points currently in operation globally. In , EDF (via Citelum) is managing more than street light points with the Ahmedabad street light project being the largest reference for such projects worldwide for EDF Group. TRANSMISSION & DISTRIBUTION: EDF has worked on several large projects, such as designing the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Center (SRLDC) and India's only High Voltage (HV) Test Lab. EDF International Networks is actively engaged as consultants to New Delhi Municipal Corporation for the implementation of their advanced metering infrastructure.

EDF has worked on several large projects, such as designing the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Center (SRLDC) and only High Voltage (HV) Test Lab. EDF International Networks is actively engaged as consultants to New Delhi Municipal Corporation for the implementation of their advanced metering infrastructure. NUCLEAR: as the leader of the French Nuclear Industry, EDF Group is developing a project of 6 EPR reactors in Jaitapur (the world's largest nuclear project) with a total capacity of nearly 10 GW.

About EDF

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.9 million customers1, 28.8 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €71 billion in 2019. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Reference:

1 The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

