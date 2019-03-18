Emaar to Launch 'Dubai Stars', a Walk of Fame Saluting 10,000 International Celebrities, in Downtown Dubai

• Downtown Dubai will be home to more than 400 stars in the first phase, as Emaar launches 'Dubai Stars,' a walkable tribute to stars and influencers from all over the world

• Dubai Stars will create a new attraction for tourists with 98% of all tourists to the city already visiting Downtown Dubai for its famed attractions including Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, The Dubai Fountain and Dubai Opera

• Dubai Stars will pay tribute to eminent personalities who have positively influenced the world through their work in music, film, art, architecture, sports, and literature as well as social influencers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar, the biggest lifestyle developer outside China, the developer of Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain and many thriving communities, including Downtown Dubai, has announced 'Dubai Stars,' a walk of fame saluting stars and influencers from all over the world.

The project will kick off with a global social campaign asking people to nominate their favourite celebrities and influencers for the first 400 stars to be featured at Dubai Stars.