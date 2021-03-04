énergie fitness, UK's premium gym chain franchise brings a business opportunity for Indian Entrepreneurs in 2021

Today, fitness enthusiasts are more inclined towards working out in an environment that gets them fit while having fun and socializing; a place they can feel they belong. Having this philosophy at the core, énergie fitness, UK's No. 1 Premium Gym, has entered the competitive Gyms and Fitness category in India. With more than 17 years of experience, and over 125 clubs in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Scotland, the USA, the Middle East, and now India, énergie fitness has been émpowering people to transform their lives by making workout fun with new innovative ways and classes to keep them motivated to be regular at achieving their goals. This will be India's only hybrid-gym chain model with a perfect blend of gym facilities, and specially designed boutique classes that use state-of-the-art technology to keep members up-to-date and engaged.

A multiple gyms owner with over 20 years of experience and a fitness enthusiast himself, Mr. Sumit Goel, Director, Namish International, a division of Fit 2 Fab Pvt. Ltd., emphatically states, "Investors receive a comprehensive gym franchise package that has been designed to provide franchisees with everything they need to establish and grow a fitness franchise under the énergie fitness brand name. While no fitness industry experience is necessary to become a franchisee, an investor must be hard-working, entrepreneurial, possess a good credit history, showing growth in their existing business(es), have good financial management as well as goal-oriented ownership, be able to deliver excellent customer service and have the ability to adhere to a tried-and-tested method of doing business."

With newer trends emerging, people are moving towards a selective combination of a variety of workouts. High-intensity classes, boot camp, functional, and circuit training are changing the perception of traditional modes of training. The brand offers signature training modules utilizing all these aspects making it a place that will keep members motivated to come back for more.

The first gym will be launched in the Director's home city of Lucknow very soon. The next 3 will be in Mumbai, Goa, and Delhi within 6-8 months. The firm is determined to reach 50 gyms in the next 5 and a 100+ in the next 10 years.

Elite Franchise Magazine in 2021 has ranked énergie fitness at number 3 in the franchising industry in the UK, ahead of the renowned Subway chain. Elite had ranked énergie as number 14 in the Top 100 UK franchises in 2018; a super-fast growth for a gym chain. According to the publication, the brand has developed the most complete turnkey franchise package available, enabling ambitious entrepreneurs to succeed in this exciting and dynamic sector. A perfect business with low-cost investments and fast ROI will make one want to add more gyms in the future. The énergie fitness India team is confident of replicating the robust franchising network built worldwide. It would enable them to continue to grow a strong, sustainable business.

Mr. Harsha Sandhu, Head-Franchise Growth and Development, excitedly explains, "Being a part of the énergie network, you have the opportunity to represent an award-winning brand in your area and build a thriving business while motivating the community to lead a healthy lifestyle. A premium, friendly neighborhood facility that is affordable and accessible to all fitness seekers is the need of the hour. The brand provides holistic support to each franchise at all levels of the franchise journey. The gym area starts from a minimum of 5000 sq. ft. Best of all, you don't need a previous interest in health and fitness to be a success. We are ready with an effective solution that will help to get a franchise into business, site-selection, equipment procurement, staff training, pre-sales, launch event & associations, media announcements, Operations & Marketing SOPs, Fitness Programming, and the all-important Real-Time Business Intelligence support."

To gain access to this recognised international name with a proven track record, the starting investment from a visionary business owner for opening a franchisee of énergie fitness modern gym in tier 1 or tier 2 city would be around INR 2 crores. There are just 4 international brands in India and many local gyms. The UK has a population of fewer than 7 crores and still is successfully having almost 100 énergie fitness clubs. Mr. Harsha feels that India with a 135+ crores population needs more. Maybe 250-300 more énergie clubs.

Mr. Goel adds, "When I met the team at énergie fitness, UK, I witnessed these amazing new concepts and the hardcore loyalty of its members. I knew this is what I wanted for my country, and thus took up the Master Franchise rights for India."

The clubs offer a vibrant atmosphere with its colors and ambience along with dedicated zones for workouts. énergie fitness has developed a signature zone called 'Thé YARD', providing an innovative range of classes. It is a seriously cool training space, a fitness playground, equipped with a range of versatile kits. With the instructors specially trained to get the best out of the members, this high intensity 30 minutes group class combines interval, and functional training alternating from TRX training, slam ball workouts, and punching away on the boxing bags. The gym chain will also offer the un-matched émpower Programme, a lifestyle and fitness programme provided at énergie fitness clubs aimed at goal-setting with assured weight-loss, and stamina increase. The programme lasts for 4 weeks, and will even have a money-back guarantee.

All this is being monitored with the 'MYZONE technology' building a workout community. Each member will be fitted with the MYZONE belt during the class for real-time heart rate tracking, which will be displayed on the central screen to help the instructors monitor each participant's workout levels and heart rate. The MYZONE app is connected to smartphones and can be used even if a member is exercising out of the gym premises and participates in monthly challenges with other members. The app allows engagement and motivation to adhere to the workouts.

énergie fitness has partnered with Top-of-the-line equipment brand Precor and is getting in the latest series in cardio and strength equipment including, but not restricted to, Treadmills, Cross Trainers, AMT'S, Upright & Recumbent Bikes, Rowing machines, Climb-mill, and Spin Bikes. The cardio machines will be using the 'Preva technology' that will enable the user to log into Netflix, Spotify, etc., and enjoy the entertainment while working out. The strength equipment will have touchpads and pucks that will speak to the smartphones. The app on the phone will connect with the machine and prompt the user on his workout keeping the last workouts in the memory and prompting him on the counts and repetitions that are done.

The gym chain will have an offering for all ages and abilities, whether one is new to fitness or a seasoned gym user. Members will be greeted with a smile from Experienced staff and knowledgeable, professional trainers who can offer a 'tailored exercise programme' to help people reach their goals. Members can track their progress towards their fitness goals and enjoy special offers and deals via the énergie app. The aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of the community and bring enjoyment and fun back into fitness. With énergie fitness, one doesn't join a gym; they join a family where they belong.

About énergie fitness India:

énergie fitness, UK's No. 1 Premium Fitness Club has been brought into India by Namish International, a subsidiary of Fit 2 Fab Pvt. Ltd. With a foray into hospitality, retail, and fitness, the company has a valuable legacy and significant business experience running successful businesses for 25+ years spreading education, hospitality, production, and distribution of timber and rice. Mr. Sumit Goel picked up from the family tradition and delved into the retail sector along with hospitality, construction, and fitness centres for the last 20 years.

