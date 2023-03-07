Engaging and Fun Approach to Raise Lung Cancer Awareness among NIFT Delhi Students by Onco

NEW DELHI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23rd February, Onco, a leading cancer care and treatment organization held a lung capacity test event at NIFT, Delhi to raise awareness about lung cancer and its prevention. The event was a huge success, with many students turning up to get their lung capacity tested and learn more about the importance of maintaining healthy lungs.

Lung Cancer Checkup at World Cancer Day Event in NIFT

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the world, and it is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in India. Exposure to cancer causing agents, especially those found in tobacco smoke are one of the major causes. Asbestos, air pollution, and certain genetic mutations are also associated with an increased risk of developing lung cancer. Smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer, accounting for up to 80% of cases.

However, there is a lack of awareness about the disease and its causes among Indian citizens, especially the younger generation.

Students at NIFT were highly enthusiastic to check their lung capacity with a test called Spirometry. It is the most common pulmonary function or breathing test, it gauges how much air one can take in and exhale from their lungs, as well as how quickly and easily they are capable of doing so. These tests are not painful and are repeated several times to give accurate results. The results help to locate the exact causes of low lung capacity, constant cough, shortness of breath, and noisy breathing.

Around 150 students took part in the event. It is essential to educate people about the risks associated with lung cancer and ways to prevent it. This event is an excellent example of how collaboration between healthcare organizations and educational institutions can help raise awareness about the disease and encourage people to adopt healthy lifestyle habits.

"I had a great time participating in the lung capacity test event conducted by onco cancer care. It was not only informative but also a fun experience to be a part of," said Aman, one of the students who took part.

The event was a testament to the fact that learning can be fun, and that raising awareness on important health issues can be done in an engaging and interactive manner. The campaign caught everyone's attention and made an immediate impact.

The treatment for most cancers is dreadful since they are already far along when they are discovered. Cancer's chances of being treated and from spreading further are increased with early detection. In light of the recent spiral of cancer cases, Onco has conducted various events, in-house, and digitally to spread more awareness of early detection.

"Lung cancer is among the top 3 most common cancers in India and unfortunately it gets diagnosed at later stages in our country which severely impacts treatment outcomes. Our hope from events like these is that we sensitize more youth in our country about lung cancer and encourage them to take measures to improve their health," shared Rashie Jain, co-founder, and CEO at Onco.

Onco is India's leading cancer care provider that empowers cancer patients and their families with the right guidance and information on their treatment and helps them get high-quality cancer care. Onco is also building India's largest chain of digitally connected daycare cancer centers where patients can avail high-quality treatments and multi-disciplinary cancer consultations in a safe and comfortable environment. Onco has served over 2,00,000 patients so far.

By combining education, technology, and patient-centric care, Onco is leading the charge in the fight against cancer in India.

For more information, you can call Onco at 79965 79965, visit Onco.com or download their app: 'Onco cancer care'.

