Entrepreneurial Well-being - a study by ASCENT Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative Launched at the ASCENT Conclave 2019

MUMBAI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fourth Edition of the ASCENT Conclave, the annual event of the prestigious ASCENT Foundation was held recently, wherein more than 600 entrepreneurs along with industry experts came together to share stories of their entrepreneurial journeys exchange ideas, insights and experiences. With the theme 'Rewiring for Resilience', it highlighted the importance of leaders who work tirelessly to handle adversity, minimise stress, and unite the team to overcome challenges victoriously.

The gathering further witnessed the unveiling of the the ASCENT Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative Study on 'Entrepreneurial well-being', which highlights the pressing issue of mental health and well-being. The report brought to the foreground, a really poignant concern pertaining to the stress faced by the leaders and business owners of organisations. The study is co-designed by entrepreneurs and mental health practitioners that challenge the conventional paradigms of social research, by centering the experiences of the entrepreneurs, rather than an expert-diagnostic view.

The top three stress points as per the study are managing and monitoring finances, workforce management and persistent fear of failure. Majority of the study participants have said that they experienced anxiety, confusion, irritability and frustration sometimes during their entrepreneurial journey. The study also notes that entrepreneurs are more likely to use personal coping strategies like sports or join entrepreneurial peer groups such as ASCENT to manage their stress and maintain their mental health and well-being rather than access professional help.

Commenting on the conclave and key report findings, Harsh Mariwala, Founder, ASCENT Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative and Chairman, Marico Ltd. said, "Mental health and well-being is a critical challenge that has come under the spotlight with a number of organisations realising its value. The question of prime importance today is about the pressure building on the leaders of organisations. The ASCENT and Mariwala Health Initiative Study on Entrepreneurial Well-being is a clear indication that entrepreneurs need specific, relevant and flexible mental well-being support. We are excited to have released the study at the ASCENT Conclave which had more than 600 entrepreneurs witness the start of this much required conversation around mental health and well-being."

Priti Sridhar, Chief Development Officer, MHI added, "The growing focus on mental health and work - has been restricted to start-ups, or mental health at the workplace. The ASCENT and MHI (Mariwala Health Initiative) study explores how entrepreneurs experience unique life-stressors that affect their well-being. The well-being of the leader of the organisation affects not just the individual, but also employees and the organisation. Using this study as a building block, MHI will create resources that help entrepreneurs to invest in their own well-being."

The ASCENT Conclave witnessed 20 New Age Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Change Makers and Disruptors including Naveen Tewari (InMobi Group), as the keynote speaker, Anand Piramal (Piramal Group); Laksh Vaaman Sehgal (Motherson Group); Ashni Biyani (Future Ideas); Ashwini Ashokan (Vue.ai); Deepak Garg (Rivigo); Tarun Mathur (Policybazaar.com); Anita and Harsha Bhogle (Prosearch Consultants); Capt Raghu Raman, Sunanda Jayaseelan (ET Now); Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals and YEA! India); Abheek Singhi (Boston Consulting Group) among others.

To know more about ASCENT Conclave 2019 and download the detailed study, visit https://ascentfoundation.in/conclave2019/



About ASCENT Foundation:

ASCENT is a not-for-profit expression of Harsh Mariwala (Chairman, Marico Ltd.) and his passion to identify high-potential growth-ready entrepreneurs and enable them to grow their enterprise. ASCENT is designed as powerful peer-to-peer platforms that leverages the 'power of collective' through self-facilitated Trust Groups, and enables entrepreneurs to share and exchange experiences, ideas, insights, and create a healthy ecosystem to learn from each other. Since its launch in 2012, ASCENT has selected over 500 entrepreneurs as members who are part of 43 operational Trust Groups. The composition of these members is quite diverse with a 47:53 split between Manufacturing and Services Industries; 44% Family Businesses; 10% Women Entrepreneurs and in all about 65+ diverse industries represented. The aggregate annual revenue of the ASCENT members is more than Rs. 22,000 crores with individual member turnover ranging from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2000+ crores. For more details, please visit: http://www.ascentfoundation.in

