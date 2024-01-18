Esper Launches Elevate Partner Program to Amplify Joint Opportunities

Esper Elevate is the one-stop shop for partners to boost growth opportunities

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Esper, a leader in next-gen device management solutions, announced the launch of Esper Elevate , a new partner program uniquely designed for hardware, technology, and channel partners to grow and scale their business, improve profit margins, and enrich their customers' success.

"Esper Elevate is more than a partner program; it's a pathway for partners to grow their businesses while delivering advanced device management solutions to their clients," said Keith Szot, SVP of Business Development. "With Esper Elevate, partners expand into new markets, increase their competitive positioning through joint offerings, and improve profitability with lucrative margin and deal incentives".

In addition to offering robust resources, training materials, and co-marketing opportunities to ensure partner success, Esper Elevate gives partners access to Esper's industry-leading device management solutions and Esper's Partner Portal, which provides easy access to resources, selling tools, and support. Applicable Esper partners are also able to leverage Esper's Partner Control Center, which enables precision customer management, granular control over customer instances, and business insights where partners can view and manage the tenants of customers they support.

"MicroTouch is excited to partner and engage with Esper.", Said John Dixon, Vice President of Business Solutions, MicroTouch, "Esper's unmatched reach in this channel allows us to better serve the growing need for MDM solutions in traditional and expanding vertical markets".

About Esper:

Esper is on a mission to power exceptional device experiences by revolutionizing the way companies manage their device fleets. Through advanced capabilities, such as remote control & debugging, Pipelines for software deployment, Esper device SDK and APIs, Blueprints for dynamic configuration, and Seamless Provisioning, Esper is leading the market beyond standard MDM practices into the modern era of DevOps for devices and beyond. Recognized as one of Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Esper's innovative solutions support some of the world's most innovative brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education, and more. To learn more visit: www.esper.io .

