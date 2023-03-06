EXPLOREX PARTNERS WITH MSWIPE TO STREAMLINE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS TO ITS PARTNER RESTAURANTS

BENGALURU, India, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Explorex, a restaurant-focused full-stack SAAS fintech start-up, has partnered with MSwipe, to facilitate streamlined payment solutions to their partner restaurants. This partnership will help the company in delivering one of its key USPs, which is auto settlement of tables and elimination of night audits. This helps in bringing a huge amount of relief to the restaurant staff because manual audits consume 2-3 hours of the staff's time everyday post the restaurant closing operations for that day.

Explorex looks at disrupting the restaurant industry with its full-stack solution while also aiming at empowering business owners to nurture their dreams with care. Explorex does not only build software tools but also dedicates itself to creating an ecosystem for the restaurant industry that has never existed before. The company wants to empower restaurants to drive operational, financial and customer excellence to redefine the restaurant experience. The company has assisted more than 300 restaurants across India.

Sharing thoughts on the partnership with MSwipe, Mr. Mainak Sarkar, Co-Founder & CEO, Explorex, said, "At Explorex, our vision is to provide a holistic range of services to our clients, which will act as a one-stop solution to all their requirements. We understand the gap that is present in the larger hospitality industry and we try to integrate our software in a way that would help our clients streamline operations, making them hassle-free. In the two years of service, we have partnered with several restaurants across India. Our partnership with MSwipe is another step towards our goal, where we aim to make payment processes more swift and easy."

Speaking about the partnership with Explorex, Mr. Ketan Patel, CEO, MSwipe, said, "Explorex is not just a software company, it believes in building products with empathy, just like us. Hence, the vision alignment process between both companies was super smooth. Streamlining an industry that has been operating with age-old methods is a huge task and the innovations that they have done for the restaurant industry are nothing short of spectacular. Building tools to eliminate night audits & auto settlement of tables is something no one in the industry is currently doing & we are happy to play a part in it. We believe in their vision and product as they are very unique, different from the market and new."

About Explorex:

Founded in 2020, Explorex envisions itself as a beyond software company, which in addition to disrupting the restaurant industry with its full-stack solution, wants to empower business owners to nurture their dream with care. At Explorex, it is not just about building a software tool, it is also about being dedicated to crafting an ecosystem for the restaurant industry like never before. The company envisions empowering restaurants to drive operational, financial and customer excellence to redefine the restaurant experience, by solving order management, operations management, online delivery, payment processing, reports & analytics, and guest identification and re-engagement all using one system for the 30 million+ restaurants in India.

With a range of dynamic solutions, business owners can get rid of the hassle of approaching different solution providers for each necessity and thus manage their restaurant in an easy, and streamlined manner across multiple locations. With its full-stack ecosystem, Explorex is democratising software access for the restaurant industry, helping it run more smoothly and expand more quickly. The company provides full-stack solutions to streamline the business to help restaurants deliver remarkable service, operations & exponential Growth. Explorex stands for owners who care for their restaurant, staff and customers.

Explorex is present across 15+ cities and is backed by YCombinator, Pioneer Fund and HOF Capital to name a few, and is fast becoming one of the leading players in the industry. In recognition of Explorex's ground-breaking technology, Explorex has won the Times Business Award for 'Best Ecosystem Solution in the Restaurant Industry'.

