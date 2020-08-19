Far Eastern University (FEU) Selects McGraw Hill ALEKS® Adaptive Learning Software for Math and Business Courses for 2020-2021 Academic Year

More than 3,000 Students at FEU High School to Use ALEKS While Studying Remotely Due to COVID-19

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far Eastern University (FEU) in Manilla, Philippines has chosen McGraw Hill's ALEKS adaptive learning software for more than 3,000 students in math and business courses at FEU High School in Academic Year 2020-2021. The prestigious university chose ALEKS to make virtual learning more effective and engaging with courses delivered all online this school year due to COVID-19.

Students in General Mathematics and Fundamentals of Accounting, Business and Management 1 and 2 will use ALEKS, a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence to provide personalized learning pathways for learners. The decision to adopt ALEKS enhances the university's position as a steadfast provider of accessible, quality future-ready learning.

"As FEU gears up for the opening of classes in August, we need a trusted partner that can support and level up our current learning management system," said Dr. Michael Alba, President of FEU. "With the help of McGraw Hill, one of the largest learning resource publishers and most awarded instructional solutions today, we strive to make virtual learning engaging and more student-oriented."

For more than 20 years, McGraw Hill ALEKS has helped educators in math and chemistry to quickly and accurately zero in on exactly which topics students understand and which topics they need help with, empowering teachers to deliver the most effective instruction possible. Built on the theory of "knowledge spaces" from cognitive science, ALEKS (Assessment and LEarning in Knowledge Spaces) uses artificial intelligence to create personalized and dynamic learning paths for K-20 students based on their unique needs. To date, ALEKS has served more than 20 million students at thousands of K-12 schools, colleges and universities throughout the world.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Far Eastern University this academic year and that they're choosing ALEKS as part of the university's efforts to unlock the potential of their students," said Joseph Chong, Managing Director of McGraw Hill Asia. "Facing the daunting challenge of providing quality learning experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, the university has shown its commitment to putting students first through innovative approaches to online learning and digital instruction."

In addition to using ALEKS for math and business courses, FEU schools will also leverage McGraw Hill's Connect and Redbird Math digital programs to increase student success. McGraw Hill's support for FEU is the latest example of the learning science company's many partnerships with leading institutions around the world who are undergoing digital transformations.

McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 75 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter .

FEU

Far Eastern University (FEU) has long been regarded as one of the top universities in the Philippines; it aims to be a university of choice in Asia. Founded in 1928 by Dr. Nicanor Reyes, FEU is envisioned as an institution that offers accessible, quality, and future-ready education. The university continually strives for academic excellence by sharpening the value proposition of an FEU education, updating the relevance of its curriculum, integrating technology in its delivery modes, and expanding its physical plant. FEU Group of Schools include FEU Manila, FEU Tech, FEU Diliman, FEU Cavite, FEU Makati, FEU Alabang, FEU Roosevelt, and FEU High School. Visit us at feu.edu.ph or on Facebook.

