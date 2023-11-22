Federal Legal Symposium 2023 Takes Center Stage in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Legal Symposium 2023, hosted by Federal Bank brought together luminaries from the legal fraternity in the banking industry.

Mr. Andrew Joseph, Legal Advisor to the Reserve Bank of India, inaugurated the symposium, setting the tone for a day filled with insightful discussions. Esteemed figures such as Mr. Nilanjan Sinha (Legal Head, ICICI), Mr. Mehar Kumar (BOB), Mr. Sasidharan (BOI), and other senior legal delegates of peer banks graced the occasion.

Federal Legal Symposium 2023 in the presence of Mr. Andrew Joseph, Legal Advisor to the Reserve Bank of India.

The keynote address by Mr. Sunil Kumar KN, Chief Compliance Officer, Federal Bank resonated with the symposium's theme.

Mr. Sajan Philip Mathew, Senior Vice President & Head - Legal, moderated the discussions and expressed his views as, "The legal and regulatory environment prevailing in the country is dynamic and new laws & regulations are being issued with great speed. This has raised a challenge to the legal fraternity of the banking industry who are duty bound to ensure that their organizations comply with these laws & regulations. We had mooted this symposium to provide a platform for the legal fraternity of the banking industry to collaborate and share knowledge in order to strengthen legal compliance."

In a forward-looking move, the forum decided to hold periodic meets and symposiums, with each bank taking turns. Special meetings will be convened as needed to address common topics, solidifying the group's role as an influential force for legal innovations and change within the industry.

Federal Legal Symposium 2023 has propelled collaborative efforts that will shape the future of legal practices in the banking sector.

