Ferns N Petals Brings the Women's Day Corporate Gifting Collection to Celebrate the Strength and Spirit of Women

- Theme for this year's corporate gifting catalogue is Five Senses

- The world's largest flower and gifting portal with the most flexible delivery options and personalised gifting

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International women's day is around the corner and it is time to pay respect for the determined efforts and contributions rendered by women at all spheres of workplace and business. Ferns N Petals, a name synonymous to gifting for any occasion, has curated a special range of gifts under the theme Fives Senses to woo the hearts of female employees, business partners or clients. The exquisite range of gifts is sourced and sorted keeping in mind the impeccable and vibrant personality of women and spoil them for choices.

The concept of a 'Five Senses gift' is to buy or create gifts that appeal to the basic senses of the human body: sound, touch, taste, smell and sight. Rather than spending hours trying to find one perfect gift to celebrate the existence of women in corporate culture, companies can choose a combination of gifts to make them feel empowered in a unique way. With small gifts or larger splurge-worthy presents, one can stimulate each of the recipient's five senses for a truly exceptional gift-giving experience.

Here are some of the stunning corporate gift hampers for women's day suitable to acknowledge the accomplishments of the female workforce:

Work from home essentials

This year, one can gift this perfect practical gift to the remote employees to enjoy the pleasure of working from home. It is an assortment of branded products which are the must have at work.

Travel Kit

It was a challenging year for globetrotters or business travelers but now it's that time of the year again to quench one's wanderlust and fly for business or leisure trips. The amazing travel kit is an ideal travel present for any white collar female employee or associate. It includes items & essentials like pill organizer, sipper, portable speaker etc. packed in premium FNP branded gift boxes.

Bottoms Up Over Ludo

To take a break from the monotonous work life, it is a quirky and coolest gift hamper to give away to a young talent at the workplace. Priced at just Rs. 2,500, this hamper is worth making the weekends happening.

Tea-Riffic

The thoughtfully and elegantly sorted gift hamper of aromatic teas, delicious cookies, glass tea pot, cup & personalized coaster is the most simple yet classy hamper to impress any woman. It is priced at Rs. 1,800.

Rejuvenating Spa Kits

Nothing makes a woman happier that the right beauty hamper which brims with all the bathing and spa essentials to pamper the skin. The gift box comes with exciting products required for skin rejuvenation like bathing salts, facial masks, shea butter and many more items.

The amazing range of hampers by Ferns N Petals are an assortment of branded goodies & items which are handpicked keeping in mind the distinctive choices and are a great option as a Happy Women's Day Gifts. Depending on the requirement and budget of clients, all the gifts can be further personalised with a name or a motivational message printed on any item.

Corporates can also choose from a host of evergreen and enthralling gifting options like decorative planters, electronic items, utility gifting, personalized items, cosmetic kits, cakes & cookies and various other possible combinations.

With more than 365+ outlets delivering over 120+ cities in India and more than 120 countries around the world, Ferns N Petals has a pre-eminent position in the gifting industry, earned through decades serving communities. Apart from a being a household name for gifting, Ferns N Petals is the one stop solution for all employee and client partner gifting across India and has a clientele of 10,00+ companies from various industries.

About the Company:

Ferns N Petals came into existence in 1994 that has grown to be the Largest Gifting Portal in India in the last 25 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Mr Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 11 verticals under the FNP World. These verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising, FNP E-commerce - India| UAE| Singapore, FNP Cakes 'N' More, FNP Gardens, FNP Weddings & Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH (Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, Sipping Thoughts and FNP Media.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with 365+ outlets in more than 120+ cities pan India. The company also has ten luxury venues in Delhi NCR to offer vast spaces to host social and corporate gatherings. FNP is consciously foraying into various fields to make your special moments even more memorable, be it your birthday or even your wedding.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534936/Ferns_N_Petals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ferns N Petals