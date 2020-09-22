First All-in-One Investment Analytics Platform 'Finalyca' Launched By PMS Bazaar

- Finalyca Empowers investors by delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML)-driven performance analytics fuelled by India's leading database

- Finalyca Covers Gamut of PMSes, AIFs, MFs, ULIPs and provides instant actionable insights powered by solid analytics.

- Finalyca Hosted on a cloud-powered secure digital fortress that provides both web & mobile access

MUMBAI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PMS Bazaar, an award-winning portfolio management online portal, has launched the country's first all-in-one investment analytics platform called Finalyca.

This new cloud-based platform will ease sophisticated investors' journey into the complex world of investment products, and drive in a revolution backed by accurate & validated data, incisive analytics and uniform standards for all alternate Investment products across the industry on a single screen available 24x7.

The state-of-the-art platform was e-inaugurated by the chief guest and noted market personality Nikhil Kamath, co-founder, Zerodha and True Beacon.

Catering to the strong demand for a disruptive all-in-one solution aimed at democratizing the investment landscape, Finalyca has been built from scratch and covers traditional and alternative strategies across PMS providers, AIF providers, Mutual Fund Companies and ULIP providers.

Talking about the revolutionary platform, Nikhil Kamath said: "I am very confident that Finalyca will help deliver data-driven decisions accurately, efficiently and quickly to the investing community, both in India and abroad."

The software core behind Finalyca deep dives into investment data like latest & historical portfolio including over 2 million security-level data points for all the mapped investment products. As a result, research and insights provided by Finalyca are ultra-fast compared to the old traditional methods that slowed decision-making.

"We do this by delivering Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML)-driven performance analytics fuelled by India's leading database. It solves all the long-standing difficulties by bringing together a technology platform shaped by highest standards of integrity, complete transparency, authentic data and uniformity, for multiple product categories, in one single screen, accessible at any time of the day or night," said Daniel GM, Founder, PMS Bazaar.

Finalyca also enables discovery of new products, stay on top of latest developments, get alerts & notifications, do unprecedented cross-comparison of PMS, AIF, MF & ULIP products, understand performance attribution in a #DoItYourself style built to last for the future.

The newly-launched platform has already met with positive reception from a wide clientele including domestic & global asset managers, wealth professionals, independent HNI investors, family offices, institutions, business schools, media platforms, and research agencies.

About PMS Bazaar

PMS Bazaar is India's first all-in-one phygital wealth-building platform for PMSes and AIFs. It is renowned for a 360-degree approach that starts with providing 100% accurate information, actionable analytics, and impeccable advice to over 18,000 registered investors spread across nearly a dozen countries in an award-winning techno-driven format.

For more information, visit https://pmsbazaar.com/

