Fisker Inc. Announces Board Of Directors

- Leadership and Board teams in place and preparing for completion of merger with Apollo affiliated Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ) later this year

- Strong track record of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership across Board of Directors appointees

- Mark Hickson appointed to Board by Spartan

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisker Inc. ("Fisker"), a developer of the world's most emotionally desirable, eco-friendly electric vehicles, is today announcing the composition of its Board of Directors, which has been designed anticipating the completion of its merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPAQ) ("Spartan"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) ("Apollo"). The Board will be comprised of seven members, including two executives from Fisker, four external directors and a Spartan appointee.

Fisker Inc. Board of Directors:

Henrik Fisker , Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fisker

, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Fisker Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker , Co-founder and CFO of Fisker

, Co-founder and CFO of Fisker Wendy Greuel , former Controller and Councilmember for the City of Los Angeles

, former Controller and Councilmember for the Mark Hickson , Executive Vice President Corporate Development, Strategy, Quality and Integration for NextEra Energy, Inc.

, Executive Vice President Corporate Development, Strategy, Quality and Integration for NextEra Energy, Inc. Rod Randall , Co-founder of Vesbridge Partners, Executive Partner of Siris Capital, Board Director of Stratus Technologies and Mavenir, Chairman of the Board of Maglev Aero

, Co-founder of Vesbridge Partners, Executive Partner of Siris Capital, Board Director of Stratus Technologies and Mavenir, Chairman of the Board of Maglev Aero Henry Ward , Founder and CEO of Carta

, Founder and CEO of Carta Nadine Watt , CEO of Watt Companies and Chair of the Los Angeles Business Council

In addition, Hinrich Woebcken has been retained by Apollo to provide certain strategic and operational advisory services to Fisker. The merger between Fisker and Spartan is anticipated to be completed later this year, and will result in shares of Fisker's Class A Common Stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a publicly listed company.

Commenting on the formation of the Board, Henrik Fisker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fisker said: "As we further evolve our company and execute on our plans to deliver our first vehicle, the most important element is the team who will deliver on our vision. I look forward to working with our Board of Directors that shares our focus on and commitment to ESG leadership as the bedrock for the company."

Mark Hickson added: "Joining Fisker's Board at this exciting time is a great privilege and I look forward to helping Henrik and his team realize the full potential of the company."

Following over 15 years in senior positions across the automotive industry, including at BMW and Volkswagen, incoming special advisor to Fisker, Hinrich Woebcken commented: "As electric charging infrastructure is building up fast, range of EVs increase and prices for EVs come down, more and more consumers see an EV as a great choice. The strong transition into electric mobility has just begun. I believe that Henrik and his team have created a great brand, product and business model package which has the potential for a strong growth journey. The Fisker Ocean is a stunningly good looking, family friendly compact SUV with inside midsize dimensions and feel. The affordability of this premium EV will be additionally convincing. I am excited to support with my industry background this great endeavor."

Biographies for Board members are available here: Fisker Inc. Board of Directors

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more and to reserve the all-electric Fisker Ocean, visit www.FiskerInc.com.

SOURCE Fisker Inc.