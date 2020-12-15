Former Amobee, SingTel Ad Tech Veteran Harry Dewhirst Joins Hivestack's Advisory Board

"We are delighted to welcome Harry as a member of Hivestack's Advisory Board", commented Andreas Soupliotis, Co-founder and CEO of Hivestack. "His success as a founder and entrepreneur building and scaling digital and tech companies to huge success, makes him an invaluable asset as we continue to expand our operations in Asia-Pacific."

After Dewhirst co-founded Amobee, he went on to become President of leading location data analytics company Blis , directing the firm's commercial partnerships and driving international growth.

Harry's achievements include the "Rising Star of the Year Award" at the prestigious Media Week Awards 2009, his listing as one of Forbes Magazine's 30 under 30 in 2016, and being recognised as a "Top 50 mobile executive" by Mobile Entertainment Magazine.

"I am thrilled to have the honour of being appointed as Hivestack's first Advisory Board member", commented Dewhirst. "Having led companies in the region and being both a serial entrepreneur and investor, I can clearly see why Hivestack's technology and talent will advance the adtech and martech industry in APAC. I look forward to facilitating their success and supporting their expansion plans in the region."

Hivestack continues its global expansion having recently announced its entry into Latin America, as well as the growth of its European footprint with new partnerships in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell-side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Guadalajara and Sydney.



