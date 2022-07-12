Former Ares SSG Private Credit veteran Sandeep Khemka joins Neo Group's Asset Management arm as Senior Partner

He is a Chartered Accountant and an Indian Institute of Management, Indore alumnus. In his new role, Sandeep will focus on developing and growing the private credit business at Neo Asset Management.

"We are pleased to welcome Sandeep on board as an integral part of the Neo Group's leadership team," said Puneet Jain, CIO, Neo Asset Management.

"Alternative investment funds are becoming an increasingly important asset class for investors looking to diversify their portfolios and private credit in India is a huge structural opportunity that offers resilient, sustainable, and regular income for yield seekers. Sandeep's extensive experience will support our ambitions in the private credit landscape in India," added Hemant Daga, CEO, Neo Asset Management.

About Neo Group

Neo Group is a new-age asset management and financial advisory platform that aims to provide trustworthy, transparent, and unbiased financial solutions to its clients. Set up by Nitin Jain, Neo Group aims to educate, enhance, and empower investors with optimal and value accretive financial tools for a secure and balanced future.

Neo Group's Asset Management, Multifamily Office, and Retail businesses seek to serve both institutional and retail customers, through global best-in-class governance standards, innovative technology-driven services, and a highly accomplished team with deep domain expertise in all its operations.

For more information, please visit www.neo-group.in

