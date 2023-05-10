Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Spectrum Enterprise with Its 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the U.S. Dedicated Internet Access Industry

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its analysis of the dedicated internet access industry, Frost & Sullivan has awarded Spectrum Enterprise its 2022 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for strong overall performance in delivering superior fiber-based services that provide reliable and scalable connectivity to enterprise businesses throughout the United States.

Businesses increasingly demand dedicated internet access (DIA) services because of the growing adoption of cloud-based applications as part of digital transformation initiatives. These cloud-based applications are latency sensitive and require uninterrupted high-bandwidth connectivity to operate efficiently. Furthermore, many businesses have adopted a hybrid working model, thus increasing the need for a range of connectivity solutions for a distributed workforce. The Frost & Sullivan award recognizes that Spectrum Enterprise is providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including Fiber Internet Access (FIA), Wireless Internet Access, high-capacity broadband and ultra-high speed data services that meet these connectivity needs of today's businesses, while also providing some of the industry's strongest service level agreements (SLAs).

"Spectrum Enterprise leverages the national reach of its fiber network to offer symmetrical speeds up to 100 Gbps, thus accommodating the needs of its large client base," said Amrit Singh, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "In fact, Spectrum Enterprise serves over 80% of Fortune 500 companies. Spectrum Enterprise is able to offer a wide range of fast and reliable connectivity services by leveraging its hundreds of thousands of fiber-lit buildings and fiber route miles across the United States."

The Spectrum Enterprise FIA offering includes a scalable platform that supports customers' current and future bandwidth requirements and provides secure traffic routing over its IP network. Wireless internet can be critical for businesses looking for a redundant backup service for uninterrupted connectivity for their day-to-day operations, and one of Spectrum Enterprise's key differentiators of its FIA is that it offers an optional wireless internet service that monitors the network. If the connection is disrupted, the network automatically switches the traffic to the wireless connection to help ensure that daily operations can continue smoothly.

"Spectrum Enterprise makes it easy for customers to purchase and deploy its FIA service by offering flexibility and scale across its network that can be easily upgraded based on changing needs," noted Singh. "To enhance the client experience, the company offers a range of managed services that can be deployed along with internet services, such as security, routing, WiFi, and unified communications."

In addition, the company offers end-to-end management and performance visibility, all-backed by a dedicated, single point of contact for support and service.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

