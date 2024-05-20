Fuji Electric India Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Second Consecutive Year

CHENNAI, India, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Electric India, a leading supplier of Energy and Automation solutions, proudly announce that the company has once again been certified as a Great Place To Work® for the fiscal year 2024. This achievement reflects employee-friendly policies that inspire collaboration, strengthen company values and build trust with communities, customers, and partners.

We Are Great Place To Work Certified

The certification is based on feedback from employees about their experience working with Fuji Electric India, highlighting the company's dedication to creating a supportive and dynamic workplace culture that brings an inclusive work environment, where all employees are respected, valued, and empowered to be their best.

"Receiving this prestigious award is not merely a moment of celebration; it shows how much we care about making our workplace a happy and supportive one. At Fuji Electric, we want everyone to be happy not only at work but also at home," said Yosuke Ishizaka, Head of Fuji Electric India.

ShivaJi Waghmare, CEO of Fuji Electric India, added, "We're pleased to receive this award. This award is dedicated to everyone who works here at Fuji Electric India as it reflects our inclusive work culture and environment, where everyone can come, learn and grow."

About Fuji Electric India

Established in 2009, Fuji Electric India is 100% subsidiary of Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. It offers Power Backup, Power Conditioning, Drives & Control, Factory and Process Automation, Instrumentation, ED&C, Solar inverters, PCS and Power Semiconductors. The company has over 1,566 employees, 2 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and global certified R&D centres in Chennai and Pune. It serves various industries supported by over 400 service engineers, 80 service locations, and 18 sales locations spread across India.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® leads the industry with a rigorous, data-based model for quantifying employee experience. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee's report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416749/Great_Place_To_Work.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2416748/Fuji_Electric_Logo.jpg