Gangavaram Port achieves 2 records in Bauxite Discharge and highest iron ore loading target

VISAKHAPATNAM, India, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gangavaram Port the deepest and the most modern port in the country today achieved yet another historic milestone by setting a National Record by discharging 125,380 tons of Bauxite within 24 hours using the Mechanical Unloading System. The vessel M V. Berge Apo carrying 165,598 tons of Bauxite was berthed at GPL on account of M/S Vedanta Limited. This achievement stands out as the fastest Bauxite discharge rate in the history of any port in India and possibly in the world. Vedanta Limited expressed their gratitude and appreciated the port management and staff who helped in achieving this milestone of bauxite discharge.

The Port recorded another milestone in iron ore loading target by changing its loading pattern. The team achieved the highest loading in difficult grade of Iron Ore Fines. The vessel MV Night Sky which was berthed at GPL used MHC Mechanical and Ship loader simultaneously. The vessel was berthed at 09:40 hrs on July 27, 2021 and commenced her loading at 14:05 hrs on July 27, 2021 by engaging manual MHC mode as well as Mechanical through Ship Loader mode to help customer to achieve their goal.

The record discharge rate yet again reaffirms Gangavaram Port's superior infrastructure and operational efficiency. The Port offers substantial economic benefits to Indian importers in terms of reduced ocean freight, highly efficient operations, advanced material handling and evacuation system, vast storage areas for all types of cargo, extensive ancillary facilities, and faster turnaround time & delivery. The trade derives benefits of modern deepwater infrastructure at Gangavaram Port. The port management is extremely delighted at this dual achievement by the team.

Gangavaram Port in the past has accomplished numerous such operational milestones and has today redefined the economics of Cape Size Vessel Handling at Indian Ports. Over the last years of operations, GPL has handled numerous vessels with a broad spectrum of cargo including coking/non-coking coal, iron ore, fertilizers, agri-products, project cargo, industrial raw materials like alumina, bauxite, etc.

About Gangavaram Port

Gangavaram Port is the most modern and the deepest port in India located at Visakhapatnam, the industrial nerve center of Andhra Pradesh. Gangavaram Port has been developed as an all-weather, multipurpose port with water depth up to 21 meters, making it the deepest and capable of handling fully laden Super Cape size vessels. The Port has become the gateway port for a hinterland spread over 8 states across Eastern, Western, Southern, and Central India. Its ability to handle larger vessels efficiently has resulted in substantial savings to trade and port users. Gangavaram Port provides efficient cargo handling services for a variety of bulk and breakbulk cargo. The Port, its related facilities, and material handling system are among the most advanced in Asia and meet the highest standards in terms of pollution prevention and safety.

For more information, please contact:

Mukta Kumar

+91-9885907090.

[email protected]

SOURCE Gangavaram Port