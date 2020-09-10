Germcops India: Embrace the Germ-free unlock 4, most effective disinfection service

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Surface Disinfectants Market (2020-2024) report, the growth of various industries depends on how the virus is controlled at homes. Hospitals had started this way back, but people at home are still using basic hygiene and cleanliness products and are still devoid of the mandate welfare services the Indian economy requires. However, the scientific community is not completely in agreement with the use of surface disinfectants, but at least they can make the surface of the dinner tables safe to touch.

"With GermCOPS we don't have to repeatedly use the chemical-based disinfectants and lock ourselves up again, instead. We are demanding every frequently visited place such as hospitals, offices, restaurants, transport services, schools, colleges, and other necessary places including residential places and vehicles to be thoroughly sanitized ensuring the safety of people," says Mrs. Pankaj Goyal.

As the Indian economy recovers from COVID-19 pandemic and people resume work in the new normal, it is essential for organizations to give utmost priority to health and safety of personnel and their families. Germcops committed to contribute to health, comfort and well-being of the society and it is the need of the hour to develop solutions that curbs the pandemic which has brought the entire world to a standstill.

This pandemic of COVID-19 has put everybody on testing waters. Everyone is trying to put the best so that they can fight against it and come out victorious. Various remedies have been taken into use with words from highly qualified personnel helping fight this deadly virus. One of the concepts which emerged during the course is disinfection services which had become the front line on combating the spread of disease. Now these disinfectants have spread from a wider range including age old testified solutions like sodium hypochlorite and 70% alcohol. And to add to these chemicals the modern industry has come up with some remarkable products which have taken the pandemic head on. These products are based on modern technology with the best innovations put forward to give a superior hand to humans.

Other disadvantages of chemicals so widely used in this regard with potentially hazardous effects like damage to skin, corrosiveness, lung damage, cancerous in longer use extra can be taken care off.

About Germcops

GermCOPS' services are EPA certified and NABL approved assuring your health as their priority. Their amazing Nano layer formation ensures protection from any kind of virus, bacteria, and fungi for 30-120 days on the treated surfaces. They believe in breaking up the virus transmission chain instantly by killing all the unhealthy microbes and viruses, which comes in its contact. Therefore, guaranteeing you protection against the worldwide active COVID-19, along with a certification of your area being disinfected for up to 120 days.

This service is not only effective against COVID-19 but also protects you from 99.9% disease-causing agents in our surroundings. This service uses the next generation silane technology, which helps in molecularly bonding with treated surfaces. The service is odourless, non-flammable, and safe for humans and pets. It is non-toxic in nature, providing you an ATP meter test, which is a swab test that calculates the percentage of germs on the surfaces before and after the application of the disinfectant so, making it easy for you to compare the results.

