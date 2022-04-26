Global Cloud Gaming to Reach 349.4 Million Users by 2025

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/78f

"The entrance of major gaming companies into the cloud gaming arena and the adoption of 5G technology are prominent drivers boosting the global cloud gaming market growth exponentially," said Diego Dell Orco, Digital Content Services Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Major technology companies have already shown interest in the market, with significant offerings that could be fully released in the next two or three years."

Dell Orco added: "Cloud gaming is available across a diverse number of devices, such as cell phones and smart TVs, which also enables the creation of new revenue streams for a wide range of companies. These notable possibilities should encourage cloud gaming providers and interested entrants to invest in the sector before competition heats up."

The cloud gaming industry is a sunrise sector and presents immense growth prospects for market participants, including:

Increased adoption of 5G and high-bandwidth networks : Telcos will diversify their portfolio and boost customer traffic, enabling them to monetize other aspects of their business besides bandwidth.

: Telcos will diversify their portfolio and boost customer traffic, enabling them to monetize other aspects of their business besides bandwidth. Cloud capabilities for game developers and publishers : Video game companies will capture new audiences and better serve their hardcore user base as developers create massive and complex products thanks to cloud capabilities.

: Video game companies will capture new audiences and better serve their hardcore user base as developers create massive and complex products thanks to cloud capabilities. Edge computing and investment in data centers : Companies that focus on co-location services will experience rising demand, especially those that are strategically placed to cover promising geographical regions such as Latin America , Southeast Asia , and Sub-Saharan Africa.

: Companies that focus on co-location services will experience rising demand, especially those that are strategically placed to cover promising geographical regions such as , , and Sub-Saharan Africa. Mobile cloud gaming market : Video game firms and cloud gaming companies should be aware of how mobile user acquisition will change with cloud gaming.

: Video game firms and cloud gaming companies should be aware of how mobile user acquisition will change with cloud gaming. Chinese cloud gaming market : The Chinese government is focusing on deploying 5G networks and data centers around the country as part of a comprehensive digital infrastructure plan that aims to revitalize the economy. This creates unparalleled potential for cloud gaming services in China .

: The Chinese government is focusing on deploying 5G networks and data centers around the country as part of a comprehensive digital infrastructure plan that aims to revitalize the economy. This creates unparalleled potential for cloud gaming services in . Opportunity for smart TV manufacturers: These companies should focus their efforts on creating cloud gaming platforms, optimized for high resolutions.

