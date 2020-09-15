Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) Launches Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization To Virtually Eliminate Static SARS-CoV-2 with Proprietary NPBI™ Technology

First air purification solution to test COVID-19, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plasma Solutions (GPS), the leader in Indoor Air Quality, has announced industry-leading ionization testing results, demonstrating a 99.4% reduction rate on a SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) surface strain within 30 minutes, the first instance in which an air purification company has effectively neutralized SARS-CoV-2. Following initial testing of coronavirus 229E in March 2020, Global Plasma Solutions utilized its proprietary needlepoint needlepoints bipolar ionization to inactivate SARS-CoV-2. The study was jointly executed with Aviation Clean Air. GPS' NPBI technology works to safely clean the air inside commercial as well as residential buildings.

Speaking about the technology, Mr. Boban Varghese, MD Aircare Engineering shared, "Our proven technology delivers clean indoor air that is safe and healthy - producing neither ozone nor other harmful by-products. Through NPBI, our products purify the air by eliminating airborne particulates, odors and pathogens- most relevant in today's Post Covid scenario. The combined effect is a lowered carbon footprint for your facility and up to 30% energy savings through a reduced (up to 75%) outdoor air intake."

In the laboratory, a test was conducted to mimic ionization conditions like that of a commercial aircraft's fuselage. Based on viral titrations, it was determined that at 10 minutes, 84.2% of the virus was inactivated. At 15 minutes, 92.6% of the virus was inactivated, and at 30 minutes, 99.4% of the virus was inactivated.

"For any kind of facility from hospitals, offices, commercial buildings to aircrafts, delivering the cleanest, safest indoor air environment will only become increasingly more important, and our ozone-free technology is one of the most sophisticated products on the market," added Mr. Boban Varghese - Aircare Engineering.

Understanding Needlepoint Bipolar ionization

Needlepoint bipolar ionization works to safely clean indoor air, leveraging an electronic charge to create a high concentration of positive and negative ions. These ions travel through the air continuously seeking out and attaching to particles. This sets in motion a continuous pattern of particle combination. As these particles become larger, they are eliminated from the air more rapidly.

Additionally, positive and negative ions have microbicidal effects on pathogens, ultimately reducing the infectivity of the virus. GPS' needlepoint bipolar ionization is ozone-free and the only kind in its category to pass the RCTA DO-160 standard for aircraft. Traditional bipolar ionization systems produce harmful ozone as a byproduct.

About Aircare Engineering

Aircare Engineering is happy to bring the most advanced technology in Indoor Air Quality like GPS. Aircare Engineering expertise in HVAC systems & Indoor Air Quality have been garnered by partnering with the latest technology like De-stratification fans, Ductless Air Conditioning, Air Structures, & needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology.

About Global Plasma Solutions:

With over 30 patents and more than 250,000 installations worldwide using our NEEDLEPOINT BIPOLAR IONIZATION technology, also known as NPBI, GPS is truly the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) revolutIONIZER.

Our proven technology delivers clean indoor air that is safe and healthy - producing neither ozone nor other harmful by-products. All our NPBI products are UL and CE approved. Through NPBI, our products purify the air by eliminating airborne particulates, odors and pathogens. The combined effect is a lowered carbon footprint for your facility and up to 30% energy savings through a reduced (up to 75%) outdoor air intake.

