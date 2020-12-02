Godrej Material Handling forms a strategic alliance with Greendzine Technologies to launch MOPTro™ - a motorized warehouse order-picking trolley

- This strategic alliance is in line with Godrej Material Handling's vision of improving intra-warehousing logistics and supply chain

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Material Handling, a business of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, today announced the launch of MOPTro™, a product of Greendzine Technologies - a motorized order-picking trolley. This is a natural extension to Godrej's existing product - SKUtro, a manual order-picking system, which was launched last year, to aid in improving shop floor mobility and employee productivity. This is in line with Godrej's vision of improving India's intra-warehousing logistics and supply chain.

The pandemic brought about many changes in the functioning of businesses with many city-working people moving back to their hometowns. This reverse migration pivoted e-commerce sales from tier-1 cities to tier-2 cities. According to statistics released in the public domain by research organizations on the recent sales by Amazon and Flipkart, 91% of Amazon's and 65% of Flipkart's new customers came from smaller cities.

Therefore, in order to fulfil such high demand, timely picking solutions are of high importance. India is a relatively young nation with a large slice of the population being sub 35 years in age. They like to try new experiences and are ambitious to move up the ladder. In the warehouse ecosystem, picking orders and walking long distances is not only a monotonous but also a tedious activity. The staff fulfilling these requirements mostly fall within the sub 35-year-old category and are looking for more engaging and faster ways to get the job done.

MOPTro™ also known as Motorized Order-picking Trolley, a smart picking solution, is a natural product extension similar to Godrej's SKUtro - a first-of-its-kind in India. Launched in 2019, SKUtro has been seeing a rise in demand from e-commerce, retail and pharmaceutical companies especially over the past few months. Factors such as the past few months of lockdown, the subsequent pent up demand and seasonal festive sales are pushing companies like Godrej to partner on solutions that ensure speedy and accurate order-picking thereby achieving higher throughput. This also ensures that the warehouse employees reap benefits such as better health, safety, and wellness. MOPTro™ revolutionizes the everyday manual order-picking practices by simplifying the tedious manual picking process for operators, ensuring accurate picking and put-away. The software on the mobile device attached to MOPTro™ helps in showing the fastest aisle route to picking a product thus enabling greater throughput.

Godrej has always believed in supporting Indian innovations on the nation's journey towards becoming self-reliant. With the supply chain industry progressively focusing on motorized offerings to cut down on the turnaround time for movement of the products within the warehouses, this association is a proactive effort to support the start-up innovators of the country in the intra-logistics space while bridging the gap in the supply chain.

Anil Lingayat, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Material Handling, said, "With two subdued quarters owing to the extension of lockdown and the staggered easing of restrictions, India Inc is going all out to fulfil the pent-up demand in the remaining two quarters of the fiscal year. Most of this demand is coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and therefore time is of essence in fulfilling these orders. SKUtro has proven to be an innovative mobility cum transport innovation in the intra-logistic space since its launch last year. We, at Godrej Material Handling, have partnered for MOPTro™, a natural extension to SKUtro that rides on the demand for motorized warehousing picking solutions. It comes with all the benefits of SKUtro and more. Through this partnership, we hope to help both operators and industries like ecommerce, 3PL and Manufacturing emerge stronger."

