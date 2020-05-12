Godrej Security Solutions Expands Into Health Security Segment

Godrej Security Solutions launches Vigi-Guard - a turnstile with sanitizer dispenser -- and Thermal Camera optimized for elevated body temperature screening

MUMBAI, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Security Solutions (GSS), the leading player in future technology in security systems, announced their venture into the health security segment with the COVID-19 Defence Security Range of products. Godrej was founded on a deep commitment to serve our communities and people. The products are designed and launched as part of our endeavor to meet the current challenging needs and need gap across industries such as oil and gas, BFSI, defense, police, infrastructure, airports, seaports, hospitals and many others.

The Vigi-Guard turnstile with sanitizer dispenser and the Dual Sensor Thermal Camera for elevated body temperature screening will help India adapt to the new normal in ensuring health security. The industries of future will have to bolster their security solutions as health becomes the top most priority in ensuring complete protection of patrons. Godrej Security Solutions' venture into the health security segment will also look at INR 50-70 crore revenue potential from this product line.

The industries and work-places of future will have to ensure minimum human interference in ensuring physical and health security. The Vigi-Guard range of turnstiles, with an innovation in the construction offers a provision made for a sanitizer dispenser at the entrance of any premise. The product is designed to adhere to the directives for Social Distancing of MHA which highlights 'Touch-free mechanism'. The product ensures a secure entry and restricts the entry of any person who has not disinfected their hands and can also be retrofitted to existing Godrej turnstiles and flap barriers. For superior protection, this also can be used alongside Godrej's Facial recognition system with Temperature Sensing.

Godrej Security Solutions is working with various state and central health departments and will be focussing on cities/places where there is a higher percentage of positive cases. In the first phase, these will be used in hospitals, healthcare facilities and other commercial establishments like grocery stores to ensure quick access along with sanitization and temperature check.

Commenting on this initiative, Pushkar Gokhale, Vice President and Head of B2B, Godrej Security Solutions said, "These are unprecedented times and as a leader in the security space, it is our responsibility to innovate and help the nation practice new hygiene norms when they start getting back to a normal life. This product innovation has been possible due to the tireless efforts of our design team who studied the market need and devised the products in only two weeks. This will aid the country to take a step towards public health safety and reduce the spread of virus. GSS has collaborated with the Government bodies to make the product in adherence to norms so that industries can quickly adopt the mechanisms, reduce chances of transmission of COVID-19 and Restart the Right Way."

Godrej Security Solutions has always been on the forefront of ensuring public safety and has worked in the benefit of the country's citizens when it comes to fighting against crisis.

About Godrej Security Solutions:

Godrej Security Solutions is a division of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd and part of the USD 4.1 billion Godrej Group. A pioneer and leader in the business, Godrej Security Solutions Division is one of the largest manufacturer and marketer of Security Solutions in India. It is one of the largest supplier of security solutions to several prestigious banking, corporate and public institutions. For the first time in the category and the industry, Godrej Security Solutions Division has been awarded the Superbrand status. It has also won the "Most Preferred brand" award in the Home Segment. The Division currently exports its products to over 45 countries including Middle East Asia, South East Asia, Far East Asia, East Africa, the US, Europe and the SAARC Countries.

