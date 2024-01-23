Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Commemorates the International Year of Millets with the Launch of an Exclusive Millets Cookbook

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, an owned media platform established by Godrej Industries dedicated to the food and culinary realm, announces the launch of its much-anticipated Millets Cookbook, a culinary masterpiece that explores the diverse and nutritious world of millets. The launch comes at a suitable moment, corresponding with the International Year of Millets declared in 2023, and commitment to sustaining the millet momentum into 2024. As the world looks towards sustainable and healthy food choices, the Millets Cookbook by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina is a testament to the rich culinary heritage of offering flavors of millets that transcend mere sustenance.

Emphasizing the importance of incorporating millets into our daily diet and adopting a principled lifestyle centered around healthy eating, the Millets Cookbook compiles a wealth of culinary knowledge from across India. With the introduction of this Cookbook, the brand aims to bring these nearly forgotten ancient grains back into the spotlight of our kitchens. Bringing millets to everyday meals through reinvented versions of familiar dishes. The book emphasizes the nutritional perks of adding millet to your diet, tackling issues like stabilizing blood sugar, preventing obesity, and aiding digestion. With a collection of over 25 curated recipes, it seamlessly combines modern cooking with traditional flavors, providing a diverse and balanced culinary experience for individuals and families.

Sujit Patil, Vice President & Head - Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Industries Limited, said, "Marking the culmination of the International Year of Millets, Godrej Vikhroli Cucina proudly presents the Millets Cookbook. This collection celebrates the rich heritage and endless possibilities of these ancient grains, offering healthy and delicious recipes for every palate. Together, let's cultivate a future where every meal is a celebration of nourishment and well-being."

Chef Varun Inamdar, renowned for his culinary expertise, shares his excitement for the Godrej Millets Cookbook: "Millet is a versatile and nutritious ingredient that deserves the spotlight in every kitchen. I believe it will inspire individuals to embrace millets in their kitchens, contributing not only to their well-being but also to the global movement towards sustainable and healthy living. This cookbook is not just a collection of varied recipes, but a celebration of the incredible benefits and flavors millets bring to our plates."

Minal Shah, Chief Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospitals, Mulund, a prominent expert remarked, "With the launch of Millets Cookbook by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, we reveal the timeless story of millets, a grain deeply rooted in India's history for over 5000 years. Beyond tradition, millets also shine as nutritional champions, loaded with nutrients like fiber, iron, calcium, and many more. This cookbook isn't just a guide; it's a user-friendly manual for seamlessly integrating millets into your daily meals with a modern twist. The variety of recipes highlighted not only tastes good but also promotes the health benefits of including millets in your diet. Let us together adopt the simplicity of health and well-being, one millet at a time."

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina's Millets Cookbook goes beyond being a mere compilation of recipes; that captures the spirit of the International Year of Millet. To explore this exclusive cookbook, kindly follow the link provided below.

Link: https://www.vikhrolicucina.com/resources/cookbooks/millets-cookbook-2024

About Godrej Vikhroli Cucina

Godrej Vikhroli Cucina is the owned media platform by Godrej Industries platform for food brands, writers, chefs, influencers, bloggers, food lovers, and others to engage, network, and collaborate. The genesis of Vikhroli Cucina was the result of the Godrej vision to bring all its brands operating in the food category together. It is a destination to find curated content from stories, recipes, news, and other gastronomic delights from food lovers, culinary chroniclers, and experts in the industry. We welcome all the connoisseurs of the food world to share their unique recipes or food-related experiences, remain updated with what's happening in the world of food, network and engage with influencers, and read personalized content according to topics that interest you. For more information, visit https://www.vikhrolicucina.com

