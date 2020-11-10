Haier Smart Home's Magic Cooling, Magic Now Challenge Gathers Young Generation on TikTok.

As of November 6, the challenge has attracted thousands of TikTok users to participate. Final winners are to be announced from November 12 to 15 and will receive grand prizes of refrigerators, freezers, televisions, airpods, etc.

Southeast Asian market distinguishs itself from other markets, where people are having more choices of their lifestyle with diverse values. This challenge creates a new connection with Haier smart home solution and its customers on TikTok to reflect Haier's understanding of such diversity. Haier is embracing such diversity with longterm commitment to design products based on deep understanding of its customers' needs.

The interactive magic filters reflect Haier fridge's intelligent temperature measurement and control functions. Through specific call-to-action gestures, users can trigger the filter with difference temperature presentation. Along with the magic stickers on TikTok, including frozen seafood, meat, fruits and drinks, the challenge can present multiple fridge user scenarios with suitable temperature to store food based on categories.

The newly introduced filters and stickers are inspired by the new function presented by Haier's G3 TM W595 fridge, magic cooling. The magic cooling function makes the full temperature convertible. The fridge's top and middle room temperature can be adjusted from -18 to 5 degrees Celsius, enabling flexibility of food storage based on fresh demands from snow beverages, ice-cream and fruits. It also allows users to store food while avoiding a smell mix with cooked dishes. Cooked food can be stored in the magic room to be isolated from raw food.

The challenge is part of Haier's Magic Cool campaign, which invites users and fans to join Haier's Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to create personalized make up looks based on different temperatures, including Spar AR events on Facebook. The magic cooling live stream will also be on air during the Magic Cooling, Magic Now Challenge, allowing users to have access to this product with an enticing price.

The campaign also connects young generations both online and offline. Customers can visit the Magic Cooling Box located in Haier's stores to have a capsule food toy based on the temperature they select and join the challenge by scanning the QR code on the box. Photo stands at shopping malls are also available for visitors to experience the magic cooling stickers. In addition, customers who participate in the challenge can visit Haier's store to get a gift.

About Haier

Founded in April 1989, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (former Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd., Shanghai: 600690) is the world's leading home appliance maker. The Company boasts seven world-class brands including Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances-US, Fisher & Paykel-New Zealand, AQUA-Japan, and Candy-Italy.

According to Euromonitor International's 2020 Global Major Appliances Brand Rankings, Haier's retail sales volume of large household appliances ranked the first in the world for 11 consecutive years. Haier Smart Home is also a Fortune Global 500 company.

Haier Smart Home focuses on the continuous enhancement of the best user experience to provide consumers with smart home solutions, create a complete smart life experience, and offer design and function options customized for and by users.

For more information, please visit http://www.haier.net/en/

