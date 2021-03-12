HappyEasyGo launches discount offers on Air travel for Holi

- Ties-up with Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, Zest Money, Ola Money & Bank of Baroda for air travel discount campaign

- Brings striking offers for customers

NEW DELHI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyEasyGo (HEG), one of India's leading online travel aggregators, has come up with amazing deals this Holi to offer its customers a pocket-friendly experience.

HEG has tied up with big digital giants Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, Zest Money, Ola Money and a leading Indian bank - Bank of Baroda, to launch its discount offer campaign for air travel.

Customers using Amazon Pay to book domestic flight tickets on HappyEasyGo.com will get a flat INR 700 off along with an additional 5% cashback up to INR 750 on using the code HEGAMZ.

With MobiKwik, the leading travel aggregator, is offering Instant Flat INR 300 Off and INR 300 MobiKwik instant cashback on all flight bookings via MobiKwik using coupon code HEGMBW1. This offer is available for all days till 31 March.

Another offer that HappyEasyGo has come up in collaboration with Bank of Baroda Credit Card gives its customers a Flat Rs. 900 off on domestic flight bookings. This offer is exclusively for Bank of Baroda Credit Card customers and can be availed every Saturday till 31 March, using the coupon code HEGBOB.

HappyEasyGo has also tied-up with ZestMoney (no-cost EMIs) for a flat 10% off on domestic flights up to Rs. 2,000 & flat 10% off on domestic hotels up to Rs. 10,000 using the coupon code EMIZESTHEG for flights & EMIZESTHEGH for hotels.

With Ola Money, HappyEasyGo is offering a Flat Rs 300 off and get assured cashback between Rs. 150-1,000 on domestic flights paid via Ola Money Post-paid + using the coupon code HEGOLAA.

All these offers can be availed till 31 March 2021.

About HappyEasyGo

Founded in 2017, HappyEasyGo is amongst the fastest growing OTA in India. Recently ventured into the hotel booking, it is already showcasing a promising potential in the space. Millions of businesspersons and holidaymakers book flights and hotels with HappyEasyGo and enjoy big savings with HappyEasyGo deals, coupons and promotional offers.

The plethora of offers by HappyEasyGo help people save thousands of rupees on their air travel. A minimum discount of 10% is available for customers on their flight booking with HappyEasyGo. Those travelling on domestic sectors can save more than Rs.600 with the ongoing Special Flight Sale.

SOURCE HappyEasyGo