Haptik scales up key global leadership and is certified Great Place To Work 2nd year in a row

Haptik onboards a GM for North America , GM for APAC, and Vice President of Customer Success

, GM for APAC, and Vice President of Customer Success The workforce grew by 33% over the last year during the pandemic amidst a fully remote set up & virtual onboarding

Certified Great Place To Work 2nd year in a row amongst India's mid-enterprise companies

mid-enterprise companies 32% of the workforce is now women, compared to an average of 26% in the AI Industry

MUMBAI, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, announced its certification as a 'Great Place to Work' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India second time in a row.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Haptik transitioned its workforce to a 100% remote work set-up. Haptik aims to continue its international expansion to the U.S. and APAC and has hired close to 80 employees from across the country and abroad.

With responsibility for overall revenue, sales, marketing & partnerships for APAC region - ex-Mu Sigma executive Anila Rao joined Haptik as GM - South East Asia, Australia/New Zealand. To grow Haptik's business in the U.S., Aaron Shagrin joined Haptik as GM, North America. Aaron brings over 20 years of experience in sales, business development, and corporate strategy across startups, Fortune 500 companies, and venture capital firms. Another notable leader appointed by Haptik is Priyanka Ahuja who joined as VP of Customer Success, after completing her MBA from London Business School with past experience from Uber and Chai Point.

Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder & CEO, Haptik, said, "The last 12 months have been a period of exponential growth as we become a truly global company. I am excited to have some key leaders join us to scale the business from here, and being recognized by the Great Place to Work Institute is a testament to our culture, especially in one of the most challenging years for the industry. I am also proud that after all the recent additions to the team, 32% of our workforce is female employees, with 11 women in key managerial roles."

Haptik scored an average of 89 based on Haptik's Employee Feedback Assessment for employees under a year & was the highest among all recognized workplaces in the category of 'Camaraderie at Workplace' by Great Place to Work Institute. Haptik believes that hiring the right talent helps businesses deliver the best products for end-users. A diversely skilled and growing team will help Haptik unlock and enhance the power of their Intelligent Virtual Assistant product to deliver a unified and AI-first user experience for Enterprises in eCommerce, Telecom, Insurance & Financial Services.

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company was featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others. For further information visit https://haptik.ai

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317248/Haptik_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Haptik