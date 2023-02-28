Hästens marked its 170th anniversary by launching the Hästens drēmər® bed and headboard at India Design 2023.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hästens marked its 170th anniversary by announcing the launch of their drēmər® bed in India. Designed by world-renowned interior designer Ferris Rafauli, the drēmər® bed is truly in a league of its own. Hästens' latest chapter embodies six generations of dreams, achievements, excellence, mission, and mastery. Mr Sunil Sethi, the president of FDCI has been invited in presence of Mr. Ludovic Létrillart, Regional Director IMEA, Hästens to unveil the bed in India at India Design 2023.

Pronounced as 'dreamers', drēmərs are inspiring individuals who do more than just dream and go on living ordinary lives. drēmərs are awake to their inner greatness and make their dreams—small and large—a reality. Meticulously hand built by Hästens master craftsmen in Köping, Sweden, the drēmər bed is beautifully upholstered with the unique woven fabric designed by Ferris Rafauli and based on the brand's iconic horse insignia. It is the same fabric featured on the Grand Vividus, one of the world's most exclusive and masterfully crafted beds, and there are four colors to choose from, Traditional Blue, Black Shadow, Natural Shale and Phantom Charcoal. Each check of the pattern is seamlessly aligned, a process that demands the utmost precision from the master craftsmen. At the foot of the bed is the uplifting phrase 'drēmər, The Day Is Yours', while the silver-plated brass nameplate on the bed base is etched with 'drēmər' and the logos of Hästens and Ferris Rafauli. The drēmər headboard is a work of art and makes a statement in any bedroom. The velvet panels and side wings come in the same colors as the drēmər bed, are generously padded for exceptional comfort and finished with piping detailing that emphasizes the headboard's alluring shape. The on lacquered wood legs designed exclusively for the drēmər bed and available in black and blue hues. "The drēmər bed is a physical manifestation of the brand's mission to make our world a better place," says Jan Ryde, 5th Generation, Chairman and CEO of Hästens.

Hästens believes in the transformative power of extraordinary sleep and how it can help people create the life they dream of upon waking. That is why the company uses the finest wool, cotton, flax, premium Swedish pine, and horsetail hair with absolute precision to provide a sense of weightlessness and extraordinary sleep all at once. The drēmər bed and headboard exude uncompromising quality and design. They are an exceptional homage to Pehr Adolf Janson, the drēmər who founded Hästens and the six generations of drēmərs who have since played their part in shaping Hästens into the world-leading brand it is today.

About Hästens

Hästens is the brand launched in New Delhi by AVIT Lifestyle almost a decade ago by Mrs. Neelam Dewani & Mr. Rajesh Dewani of Avit Digital Pvt. Ltd. to bring the world's best beds, mattresses, and bedding accessories to India. In this age of mass-produced beds, Hästens stands alone in its belief that there is only one way to create a true masterpiece, and that is by hand. Every bed is built with pride and care by a team of skilled craftsmen in its Sweden based state-of-the-art facility and offers unmatched levels of support and comfort.

