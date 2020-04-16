Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 40.781 Billion by 2025 | CAGR of 23.55% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare companies are increasingly concentrating on cost-cutting and adopting procedures that ensure the operations are sustainable. This has created a huge demand for the healthcare analytics market as health analytics can help hospitals cut administrative costs, minimize fraudulent and erroneous payments, provide better coordination of treatment and improve support for clinical decision making.

The global healthcare analytics market size to grow from USD 11.461 Billion in 2019 to USD 40.781 Billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.55%.

The year 2019 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up to 2025.

Furthermore, advances in economic development and healthcare infrastructure in developing economies coupled with the government's compliance with electronic health records (EHR) are expected to increase the rate of adoption of healthcare analytics.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE / GROWTH

The transition from paper charts to real-time monitoring systems and the use of electronic health records to gather patient health data is expected to increase the healthcare analytics market size

Industry players invest huge amounts of money in R&D processes to offer unique platforms and solutions with enhanced features and gain competitive advantage in the market for health care analytics. This increase in investment is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare analytics market size

According to the European Commission, due to individual data privacy requirements, the use of healthcare analytics in European countries is limited. Nevertheless, the outbreak of COVID-19 prompted nations across the globe to reconsider the initiative to implement healthcare analytics. Integrating the developments in technology and increasing the implementation of predictive and prescriptive analytics in most hospitals is the driving healthcare analytics market growth.

Segmentation In Healthcare Analytics Market Base On Technology

Descriptive Analytics

Descriptive analytics is a preliminary stage of data processing, which provides a description of historical data to provide useful information and potentially prepare the data for further study.

Predictive Analytics

Predictive analytics is the method of extracting data from existing data sets to determine patterns and predict future trends and outcomes.

Prescriptive Analytics

Given the available data, Prescriptive Analytics focuses on finding the best course of action in a scenario. It is related to both descriptive analytics and predictive analytics but stresses on actionable insights rather than data monitoring.

Segmentation in Healthcare Analytics Market Base on Component

Services

Software

Segmentation in Healthcare Analytics Market Base on Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premise

Segmentation in Healthcare Analytics Market Base on Application

Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational & Administrative Analytics

Population Health Analytics

Segmentation in Healthcare Analytics Market Base on End-User

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

Academic Organization

Biotechnology Industry

REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET TRENDS

It is predicted that North America will account for the biggest market share followed by Europe . The large share of the North American market can be attributed primarily to the region's high rate of adoption of healthcare analytics technologies and services by healthcare providers.

will account for the biggest market share followed by . The large share of the North American market can be attributed primarily to the region's high rate of adoption of healthcare analytics technologies and services by healthcare providers. Due to better healthcare infrastructure in the United States , the US healthcare analytics market holds the largest market share in the North America region.

TOP PLAYERS IN THE HEALTHCARE ANALYSIS MARKET

Many of the healthcare analytics providers are increasingly focused on providing scalable solutions that can be made adaptable to technology advancement as well as human expertise and skills in healthcare organisations. Different market strategies are being adopted by key players to enhance their market presence which has led to many recent developments. Below are the list of top companies in the healthcare analytics market:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Optum

Citiustech

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Inovalon, Inc.

MedeAnalytics

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc

SCIOInspire, Corp.

Verscend Technologies, Inc.

VitreosHealth, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Others

