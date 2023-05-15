HGC and Telehouse Vietnam Jointly Deliver EdgeX by HGC

HONG KONG, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, and Telehouse Vietnam, a globally premier ICT solutions provider, sign the Joint Marketing Agreement to deliver EdgeX by HGC in the Vietnam market as part of strategy to implement EdgeX by HGC in Asia to support the emerging economies. This is seen to propel the edge infrastructure support to the Vietnamese growing economy and its digital demand. Through bringing the EdgeX infrastructure to Hanoi with Telehouse Vietnam, HGC further its presence in the country by extending its efficient services to the North since the first launch of EdgeX by HGC in Ho Chi Minh City last year.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, General Director of Telehouse Vietnam (front row, left) and Mr. Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President of Global Data Strategy & Operations, International Business of HGC (front row, right) sign Joint Marketing Agreement to launch EdgeX by HGC in Hanoi

Companies inside the OTT ecosystem in Hanoi can now enjoy an uplifted digital experience through EdgeX by HGC together promoted with Telehouse Vietnam. EdgeX by HGC with its flagship Eyeball-as-a-Service (EaaS) can deliver ultra low-latency and secured connectivity with resilience to enhance end user experience of OTTs, content providers, gaming applications and streaming services. These customers can have a one-stop-shop solution to access security services, multiple public cloud platforms and internet exchange like AMS-IX. And furthermore they can connect local and international network instantly with both parties' global presence. Overall this partnership can be seen to benefit Vietnamese businesses to capitalize on the new trends of digital transformation.

EdgeX by HGC is a best of breed solution to today's online needs by bringing together five fields of digital infrastructure and solutions under one umbrella for easy deployment, management and scale; connectivity, cybersecurity, direct cloud connect, data center services as well as system integration with managed services. Therefore via partnering with Telehouse Vietnam, whom the existing infrastructure and local expertise allows for immediate and far reaching edge service that is aimed at generating a comprehensive ecosystem by establishing an integrated platform. This allows more niche players to overcome the high cost in building an immersive, geo-sensitive and real time application for today's Web 3.0 environment.

Cliff Tam, HGC's International Business Senior Vice President for Global Data Strategy & Operations says, "Today we make the announcement that HGC is to collaborate with Telehouse Vietnam to extend EdgeX by HGC to Hanoi thus opening up access to our flagship innovation EaaS. It is with enthusiasm that OTT in Hanoi can now have access to high quality platform featuring key advantages of ultra low latency, resilient and scalability. We are excited by Telehouse Vietnam's partnership and keen to see our service be adopted expressly in the Vietnam economy so more customers can benefit from our edge services."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 25 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

About Telehouse Vietnam

Telehouse Vietnam was established in July 2010 and be a joint venture between FPT Information Systems (FPT IS), leading provider of ICT solution around the world KDDI Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. With the aim of professionalizing and delivering international standard services under the TELEHOUSE brand name, Telehouse Vietnam has continuously upgraded and expanded the services over the years, including Colocation services, manage services, data center relocation services, and many other core services. Therefore, It helps the customers of Telehouse Vietnam manage their IT systems more easily, increasing efficiency and saving costs for their businesses.

With the expanding business of MNCs in Vietnam, the need for local back-up facilities to retain business continuity is raising sharply. There has been a rapidly increasing demand for information communications infrastructure configuration and operations support cored on highly reliable data centers among many corporations. Therefore, TELEHOUSE Vietnam, with TELEHOUSE standards of global quality, which cover a wide ranges of conditions including facilities, operation, security and quality management, meets the above customers' requirements. For systems that incorporate data centers as one element, KDDI and FPT IS will collaborate with TELEHOUSE Vietnam to offer comprehensive planning, design, maintenance and consultation covering total system integration and solutions.

