Hotstar Specials Presents Out of Love - A Show That Unfolds the Dark Reality of Infidelity

~ When infidelity knocks on your door, do you Forgive, Forget or Fight?

~ Produced by BBC Studios India and starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, catch the gripping drama series on Hotstar VIP from 22nd November 2019 ~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happily Never After - three words that sum up the life of Dr Meera Kapoor. Everything about her life was seemingly perfect; until the fateful day when she found out her husband was having an affair. Hotstar Specials is set to launch its latest series - Out of Love a gripping drama series that explores the emotional and psychological dilemma that erupts from complex relationships; and raises the key question - when faced with infidelity, would you Forgive, Forget or Fight?

An official adaptation of multi award winning show Doctor Foster, Out of Love is a riveting portrait of a marriage that's poisoned by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal. Starring powerhouse talent Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead, the show also stars Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivaastav and Sanghmitra Hitaishi in pivotal roles. Produced by BBC Studios, the show has been directed by critically acclaimed filmmakers, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan and is slated to launch on 22nd November 2019 only on Hotstar VIP.

Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head - Hindi Entertainment, Star India said, "We are excited to bring to viewers a bold story about love, betrayal and revenge. This award-winning British drama has been adapted by a great creative and some wonderful actors. We hope viewers enjoy the ride!"

Actor Rasika Dugal said, "Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love' is a modern-day drama that offers an intimate and psychological look at the aftereffects of infidelity. Pop-culture has often focused on why people cheat; Out of Love on the other hand explores the emotional turmoil and dilemma that arises from it. It is a character driven narrative and it was an experience for me to inhabit Meera's world as she struggles to make choices after her seemingly perfect life begins to crumble when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her"

Actor Purab Kohli added, "Infidelity is becoming more and more common and often you find yourself caught within six degrees of it. How a couple reacts to a situation where one partner is cheating on the other is very subjective. It's not just a black and white reaction anymore, often people forgive or forget in the hope of saving other aspects of the relationship. And sometimes it's a fight to the finish."

Director Aijaz Khan added, "Gone are the days when on-screen portrayal of infidelity was polarized to women being victimized. Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love showcases a very different side of an emotional tussle; and that challenged me as a director - to constantly try and break the mould and present the story in a different lens. Tigmanshu and I are have worked very closely to bring alive the creative execution of this show to life and I hope people enjoy the fruit of our labour"

Synopsis

Set against the backdrop of Coonoor (Tamil Nadu), the story follows, Dr Meera Kapoor a 37-year-old woman who is strong and successful; is a devoted mother to an eleven-year-old son and a loving wife to Akarsh Kapoor. Everything in her life changes and her perfect world is shattered when she suspects her husband of having an affair. As the lies and betrayal come to light, we see her unravel both personally and professionally.

What will Meera do - will she Forgive, Forget or Fight?

Watch Hotstar Specials presents Out of Love, starting 22nd November 2019 on Hotstar VIP

About Hotstar

Hotstar is India's largest premium streaming platform with more than 100,000 hours of drama and movies in 18 languages, and coverage of every major global sporting event. Launched in early 2015, it is one of India's most downloaded apps and has attracted more than 350 million followers on the back of a highly evolved video streaming technology and high attention to the quality of experience across devices and platforms. Hotstar has appropriated top spots on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store, consistently named among the most popular apps on both platforms since its launch.

For more information, please contact

Samika M | samika@hotstar.com | +91 9930036299

Arati Kadam | arati.kadam@genesis-bcw.com | 9820579359

SOURCE Genesis BCW Private Limited