HPL Electric wins INR 545 crore Smart Meter Orders, supporting India's national metering initiative

NOIDA, India, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HPL Electric and Power Ltd., ("HPL") (NSE Symbol: HPL), (BSE Scrip Code: 540136), a leader in the electrical equipment manufacturing sector in India, is proud to announce that it has won smart meter orders worth INR. 545 Crore from various prestigious customers in the normal course of business.

This achievement marks a significant stride in HPL's journey, further solidifying its market share in the competitive smart meter arena. The order is indicative of the Company's continued growth trajectory and promising future in the industry. This order is a milestone in HPL's journey and a strong indicator of its promising future in the smart metering industry.

On this notable occasion, Mr. Gautam Seth, Joint Managing Director of HPL, commented:

"The receipt of these orders reflects our alignment with the government's ongoing efforts to implement smart meters nationwide. While understanding that this is just one more step in a much broader initiative, it highlights HPL's significant role in this sector. Our high acceptability in terms of performance and quality with leading AMISPs demonstrates HPL's strong positioning in the smart meter market. This achievement is not just a measure of our current standing but also a promising indicator of the potential opportunities that lie ahead in the evolving landscape of smart metering in India."

About HPL Electric and Power Ltd

HPL is an established electric equipment manufacturing company in India, manufacturing a diverse portfolio of electric equipment, including metering solutions, switchgear, lighting equipment and wires and cables, catering to consumer and institutional customers in the electrical equipment industry. HPL had the largest market share in India's electricity energy meters market, with one of the most comprehensive portfolios of meters in India and the fifth largest market share for LED lamps during the corresponding period (Source: Frost & Sullivan Report, February 2016). HPL's manufacturing capabilities are supported by an extensive sales and distribution network with a pan-India presence. HPL currently manufactures and sells its products under the umbrella brand 'HPL', registered in India since 1975.

For further information on HPL Electric & Power Limited, see www.hplindia.com

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that contain "forward-looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to HPL Electric and Power Ltd's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental, and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. HPL Electric and Power Ltd undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.