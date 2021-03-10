Hybrid Train Market Size Will Reach USD 23.9 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR Of 6.6% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Train Market is Segmented by Propulsion Type (Electro-Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen Powered, Gas Powered, and Solar Powered), Application (Passenger and Freight), and Operating Speed (Less than 100 km/hr, 100-200 km/hr, and More than 200 km/hr): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Energy & Utilities Category.

The global hybrid train market size was valued at USD 16.2 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of hybrid train market size are high gas prices, traffic congestion, and the rising need to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-2C50/Hybrid_Train_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HYBRID TRAIN MARKET SIZE

Growing demand for energy-efficient and less polluting train operations is expected to drive the growth of hybrid train market size. Governments in many countries are enforcing stricter emission standards, forcing train manufacturers to develop trains that are less polluting.

The cost-efficiency of the hybrid train is expected to increase the growth of the hybrid train market size. Several freight companies have shown interest in hybrid trains in order to reduce running costs by eliminating fuel and maintenance costs. In the freight sector, the total cost of ownership (TCO) has a major impact on profit margins. When traveling long distances with traditional diesel trains, fuel costs are high. The use of electrified, fuel cell, CNG, and LNG hybrid trains, on the other hand, reduces these costs.

With the rising population, the existing rail transportation infrastructure in urban areas is proving inadequate. Hence, the Hybrid train market size is expected to as existing rail infrastructure networks expand.

However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on the hybrid train market. OEMs had to wait for the lockdowns to be removed before they could restart production, which is expected to negatively impact the Hybrid train market size. However, the market is expected to recover later this year or in the first quarter of 2021.

View Full Report Before Purchase: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2C50/hybrid-train

HYBRID TRAIN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

By propulsion type, the Electro-Diesel segment is projected as the most lucrative segment in the hybrid train market. In addition, electro-diesel locomotives offer benefits, including reliability, sustainability, reduction of emissions of harmful substances, and others. These features are expected to increase the demand for an electro-diesel hybrid train in the coming years.

Due to an increase in demand for electro-diesel trains, which typically have an operating speed of 100-200 km/hr, the 100-200 km/hr segment held the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of application, the passenger segment dominated the global market in 2019, taking into account the increasing importance of hybrid trains and the reduction of road traffic and pollution. In addition, increased demand for safe travel, reliability, connectivity, and rising urbanization are key factors driving the growth of the hybrid passenger train market in the coming years.

In terms of sales, Europe led the hybrid train market in 2019, and this dominance is expected to continue during the forecast era. This is due to the increased adoption of hybrid trains in the area by economies such as Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Furthermore, as urbanization and rail infrastructure construction activities increase in European countries, demand for hybrid trains grows, propelling the growth of hybrid train market size.

Inquire For Regional Reports: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-2C50/Hybrid_Train_Market

Key Market Segments

By Propulsion Type

Electro-Diesel

Battery Operated

Hydrogen Powered

Gas Powered

Solar Powered

By Application

Passenger

Freight

By Operating Speed

Less than 100 km/hr

100-200 km/hr

More than 200 km/hr

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-2C50/Hybrid_Train_Market

Key Companies

Wabtec Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Stadler Rail AG

Siemens AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Hyundai Rotem Company

China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation

Bombardier

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Alstom SA

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2C50&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-2C50&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Automotive Drive Train System Market is segmented By Product Type - Rear-Wheel Drivetrains, Front-Wheel Drivetrains, Application - Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, Fuel Cell Vehicle, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Global Bullet High-Speed Train Market by Product-Type - Wheel on Rail, Maglev, Application - Passenger Transport, Freight Transport, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Track Renewal Train Market Product Type - Rails Renewal, Sleepers Renewal, Application: Heavy Rail, Urban Rail, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- The Global Autonomous Train Component Market is expected to grow from USD 1,015.04 Million in 2019 to USD 1,815.91 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.17%.

- Train Door Systems Market by Product Type - External Door, Internal Door, Toilet Door, Cabinet Door of Operator, Cab Door, Application - Regular Train, High-Speed Rail, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- The global Train Communication Gateways Systems market size is projected to reach USD 425.5 million by 2026, from USD 93 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 24.3% during 2021-2026.

- The global Train Seat market size is projected to reach USD 897.2 Million by 2026, from USD 836.2 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2026.

- Solar Powered Train Technology Market by Product Type - Full Solar Powered Train, Non-full Solar Powered Train, Application - Passenger Train, Freight Train, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- Train Doors Market BY Product Type - External Door, Internal Door, Toilet Door, Cabinet Door Of Operator, Cab Door, Application - Regular Train, High-Speed Rail, Subway, by key players , by Regions - North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

- High Speed Train Signaling System Market by Product-Type: Automatic Train Supervision System, Automatic Train Protection System, Automatic Train Operation System, Application: Average Speed at Least 150km/h Train, Average Speed at Least 200km/h Train, Average Speed at Least 250km/h Train, Others, by key players , by Regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Click Here To See Related Reports On Hybrid Train Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

or IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports