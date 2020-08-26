ICFAI Business School (IBS) Strives to Offer its Students One of India's Best Business Learning Curriculums

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate students who are planning to do their Post-graduation in business, MBA/PGPM is the right course to enroll in. With the management courses being high in demand, it is important that the institution students choose can provide them with an education that can nurture their business skills and provide them with exposure to the real world. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has made its name in providing the best business management education to students across the country. ICFAI Business School (IBS) has 9 campuses situated at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Pune.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) has earned its position of being one of the best management colleges in the country. What makes this college better than the rest is its meticulously designed program, backed with the amenities provided to the students which include well-qualified faculty, an internship at reputed organizations and real-time visits to industries. The knowledge imparted to students is not merely restricted to books and within their classes. They are provided with a mixture of training in social skills, technical skills, personality development and presentation skills. All these talents put together to give students the edge needed to compete in the real world and make their place as professionals.

While imparting management education, it is important to pay attention to presentation and communication. Education provided to them during their graduation does not, apart from giving technical knowledge, go beyond mere teaching. Management professionals are expected to conduct themselves very well. This majorly lacks in a number of management professionals, but not in those who pass out from IBS. Here every student is exposed to a professional environment through tours to real businesses, factories and firms. Thus they get to learn about how everything works and roles played by individuals in different jobs etc. This real-time exposure gives them the experience that many might lack. In addition, students are encouraged to create management clubs, aimed at handling situations that are common in business organizations.

The majority of the students coming out of their graduation are only skilled in their academics, as many educational institutions do not bother about the student's need to develop skills required in a professional environment, like, interpersonal skills, skills needed to handle difficult situations. One of the biggest advantages of associating with an institution such as ICFAI Business School (IBS) is that it offers case-based learning. It is a proven fact that people tend to understand a subject better with practice than a mere classroom lecture. The Case Study Method of teaching, of which IBS is a pioneer, is the right choice to help students understand the nuances of a practical approach to a problem. In each subject taught, cases are used to make the students apply their theoretical knowledge to practical situations to resolve problems posed. This helps students in getting better managerial skills and make them professionally functional in the best possible way. In order to appreciate this new way of education through a case study, it is also important to understand how exactly a case study works and its impact on the student's mind. Most of the case studies developed have ensured that students can get maximum exposure. Each case study teaches the students how a particular task has been carried out, the challenges that have come up and the solutions one can come up with. These case studies are chosen in various sectors of business to give the students all-round knowledge.

In addition to teaching with an eye to practical application as mentioned above, students are also provided with the opportunity of internship, where they can apply their knowledge within an actual organization and learn from the professionals working there. They also get to test their potential which is very important. Students are exposed to specialized subjects designed and developed carefully in tune with industry needs and taught by industry experts coming in as visiting faculty members.

When it comes to choosing MBA colleges in India, it is extremely important that students get enrolled in an institution that will help them get ahead of the rest. That is exactly what ICFAI Business School (IBS) does for its students. In addition to teaching and grooming, ICFAI Business School (IBS) provides its students with placements in top-notch firms. ICFAI Business School (IBS) placement record and list of Alumni speaks for itself. All this put together makes ICFAI Business School (IBS) one of the best colleges for pursuing MBA/PGPM program.

With globalization, today every firm and company has established itself in almost every corner of the globe. This means that even though an individual is educated in a certain country, one has to prepare and have the skill to understand the functionality and work culture of different firms. Through case study method, industry tours, management games, internships, etc., ICFAI Business School (IBS) is educating and training its students for a job in which they are well-versed with the functioning of every aspect of business and are effortless in exhibiting their presentation as well as technical skills.

About IBS

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a B-school that was established in the year 1995. Since its inception, this education institution has dedicated itself to imparting the best quality business education to students pan India. Our only intention to ensure that students who dream to make a career in the field of business should get all the resources and means they need to fulfill those aspirations. From infrastructure and faculty to extra-curricular activities and placements, students are offered the best of everything so that they can have all-round development. The faculty put in constant efforts to make sure that students learn the tricks of the trade and move ahead of the competition to become future leaders.

For More information visit https://www.ibsindia.org/.

To apply for IBSAT 2020 please visit https://ibsat20.ibsindia.org/?utm_source=PRNEWSWIRE&utm_medium=PR6&utm_medium=PRNEWSWIRE

Media Contact:

ICFAI Business School

[email protected]

+91-040-23440963

ICFAI Business School

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023356/IBS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ICFAI Business School (IBS)