IIM Udaipur Invites Applications for PhD Program in Management

IIMU now ranked 4th among Indian B-Schools, says research

Applications open now for PhD Program in Management in four areas

Last date to apply: February 9 th , 2020

, 2020 Financial assistance in the form of stipend and grants available for PhD students

For further details and brochure: https://www.iimu.ac.in/phd-management-admission/

UDAIPUR, India, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IIM Udaipur opened application process for its PhD Program in Management in four areas of management which is designed for candidates with strong academic credentials who aspire to undertake demanding original research. The four areas are Marketing, Finance & Accounting, Operations Management, and Organizational Behavior & Human Resources Management.

The said course is designed distinctly from the MBA curriculum wherein students will undertake a comprehensive examination post undergoing coursework covering foundational subjects, methods, and advanced courses in the area of specialisation. The program will offer mandatory research methods and foundation courses on one hand and specific core courses to aid in the understanding of the area on the other.

Emphasizing research, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "I strongly believe that research is a key building block for any management school that aspires to be of global standards. Our Ph.D. students have the opportunity to benefit tremendously from the extraordinary research ecosystem that we have built at IIM Udaipur. To ensure the research support provided by IIM Udaipur is effective, we have crafted the PhD program with specialized coursework, practicums and opportunities for interactions with leading global scholars."

According to the methodology deployed by the UT Dallas' Naveen Jindal School of Management, IIMU is now ranked 4th among Indian business schools based on research published in leading global journals.

The course fee is completely waived for PhD students and they receive monthly stipend. All PhD students are provided with single accommodation (or equivalent) at no charge. Students get shared office space on the campus. The Institute has established institutional collaborations and joint programs inside and outside India. IIMU also provides grants to students to participate in national and international conferences

Eligibility Criteria-

A Master's Degree in any discipline, with at least 55 percent marks, and a Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification with at least 50 percent marks (minimum three years of bachelor's level education after the completion of higher secondary schooling).

(or)

A professional qualification (completed) such as CA (ICAI), ICWA, CS with a Bachelor's degree.

(or)

A 4-year/8-semester Bachelor's degree with 6.5 CGPA or equivalent.

About IIM Udaipur:

The IIMs have a proud record of quality and accomplishment. IIM Udaipur is positioned to carry forward this illustrious legacy and is breaking ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming the learning of students who will be managers and leaders of tomorrow. The Institute has arrived on the global education stage by getting accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is now counted in the same league of global institutes like Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School. IIMU has recently been listed on the QS 2020 Masters in Management (MIM) Rankings as well as the Financial Times (FT) MIM Ranking 2019. IIMU is the youngest B-school in the world on both these rankings. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the second-generation IIMs. IIMU is currently ranked 4th in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals.

