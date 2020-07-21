IIT Madras and Great Learning Introduce an Advanced Certification Program in Software Engineering for Cloud, Blockchain & IoT

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Learning, India's leading EdTech company for professional and higher education, and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), India's top ranked educational institution, today announced the launch of the Advanced Certification Program in Software Engineering for IoT, Cloud and Blockchain. This 9-month long online program will be co-developed and co-delivered by top-notch faculty and industry experts from IIT-Madras and Great Learning. The program offers 300 hours of robust online video learning sessions, live learning sessions, and a series of practical projects in cloud computing, block chain and IoT.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been India's top ranked engineering institution for the past 5 years and is one of the most progressive institutions when it comes to offering industry relevant programs. The recent announcement of an online BSc in Data Science by IIT Madras and now this Advanced Certification Program in Software Engineering provide millions of students and technology professionals with the access to high-quality education from India's #1 ranked institute.

This program focuses on making current and aspiring software developers job-ready and future-proof by teaching them cutting edge technologies and is designed to bridge the talent shortage faced by the industry in the areas of Cloud computing, Block chain and Internet of Things. Mercer's Global Talent Trends Study 2020 highlights that 99% companies are embarking on digital transformation this year and are also reporting significant skill gaps. Moreover, Deloitte's outlook on the Technology industry for 2020 also states high adoption in the industry by technologies such as Cloud Computing and AI. This program aims to help learners develop the required skills for roles like Software Development Engineers, Software/Technical Architects, Solution Architects, Cloud engineers etc.

Dr. Janakiraman, Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, "As the world increasingly adopts frontier technologies such as IoT, Cloud Computing and Blockchain, it is important for our software engineers and software professionals to master these technologies. This is important if India has to retain its edge in a Software-dominated world. As India's pioneering institution, we, at IIT Madras are happy to offer this Advanced Software Engineering program in collaboration with Great Learning."

Mr. Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO, Great Learning, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with IIT Madras to offer this program and further our mutual objective of making high quality education more accessible through online programs. This program marks the coming together of India's top engineering institution and India's top online professional learning provider and will immensely benefit millions of technology professionals and students in our country. Given the increasing demand for digital skills, upskilling in cutting edge technologies such as Cloud Computing, Block Chain and Internet of Things is the key to staying competitive in today's job market."

This Advanced Certification program begins with foundational knowledge of software engineering such as Data Structures, Software Architecture and Algorithm Design, and then dives deeper into IoT data sources, networking, implementation of IoT on the Cloud, Big Data and Analytics, Containers & Microservices, Cloud Deployment & DevOps. It will also provide an in-depth understanding of Blockchain fundamentals and creating Blockchain applications.

Upon completion of the program, the participants will be awarded a Program Completion Certificate from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. More details about the program can be found at http://www.greatlearning.in/iitmadras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, is one of the foremost institutes in India for higher technological education, and basic and applied research. It has been ranked India's best technical institute for higher education for the past five years by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), an initiative of the HRD ministry and is designated as an Institution of National Importance. The Institute today has sixteen academic departments and several advanced research centres in various disciplines of engineering and pure sciences. A faculty of international repute, a brilliant student community, excellent technical & supporting staff and an effective administration have all contributed to the pre-eminent status of IIT Madras.

Great Learning is India's leading professional learning company focused on upskilling working professionals and students. It offers comprehensive, industry-relevant programs in Business Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, Design Thinking and more. Great Learning's programs are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like Stanford University, IIT Madras, the University of Texas at Austin and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the industry. Great Learning is the only ed-tech company to provide these programs in a blended mode, classroom mode and in purely online mode, relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty to deliver an unmatched learning experience for learners in India and the world over. Having delivered over 25 million hours of transformational learning that has impacted 25,000+ learners from over 85 countries, Great Learning is on a mission to enable transformative learning and career success in the digital economy for professionals and students across the globe.

