India International Exchange at GIFT City Marks Milestone with Launch of Gold Futures Trading by Leading Indian Refinery

GANDHINAGAR, India, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (India INX), the first international exchange in India located within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), announces a big achievement. Today, one of India's top gold refineries, which brings in 15% to 20% of the country's gold, has started trading Gold Futures to hedge against gold price volatility. This shows that India INX is becoming the main place for Indian jewellers and gold importers to hedge against the risk in gold prices.

In December 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed Indian companies (except individuals) to manage their gold price risk on recognized exchanges within the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). This means Indian companies now have more options to hedge against volatility in gold prices through India INX.

