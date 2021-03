India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA) concludes its 5th Edition in Goa

Eminent personalities from the nightlife and hospitality industry such as Joy Singh, Priyank Sukhija, Zorawar Kalra, AD Singh, Riyaaz Amlani, Gauri Devidayal, Ashish Singh, Rahul Singh, Mariketty Grana, Ayesha Pramanik, and more attended the convention, lending their deep-rooted knowledge and expertise in the interest of uplifting the nightlife scenario in the country. Special guest NUCLEYA was a part of the opening panel discussion talking about new partnerships post the pandemic and his new role with RAASTA, the bar chain. The other panels covered the topics - 'What we learned from the Pandemic' and 'Brands & Industry Partnerships'.

This year's India Nightlife Convention & Awards also witnessed the screening of the Sisterhood Soiree's achievements over the last two years. The Sisterhood Soiree is an initiative to recognize and empower women in nightlife and hospitality. The soiree is the first platform specifically designed to bring female industry leaders and aspiring women under one roof with an ultimate aim to increase female participation in the industry. With women contributing a substantial amount at every level in the nightlife domain, it is imperative to bestow recognition and allow this energy to transform the hospitality sector.

The convention was followed by a felicitation ceremony to recognize the various patrons of the industry who conducted themselves in brave light during the pandemic lending a helping hand to those in need. The great contributors who have supported one another and the society, on the whole, were appreciated. The notable achievers are mentioned below:

NRAI - for their Feed The Needy Initiative

- for their Carlton Braganza , Manasi Scott , and DJ Ivan were felicitated under Lockdown's Leading Lights category

were felicitated under category Suved Lohia & Pragya Kapoor was felicitated for their Ek Saath - The Earth Foundation

was felicitated for their AD Singh of Olive Group of Restaurants , Thalassa By Meriketty , AB Kholi from Pritam Hotels , Youth for India Walk , Tito's Foundation , I Love Mumbai, Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants for their notable contributions in the pandemic

of , , from , , , of for their notable contributions in the pandemic United Breweries Limited for their Back To The Bars Initiative

for their Beam Suntory India and Pernod Ricard India were felicitated under NRAI Rise For Bars Initiative

and were felicitated under Diageo for their Raising The Bar initiative

for their initiative Pepsico India - for their Save Our Restaurants Initiative

The red carpet was dazzling with prominent personalities such as Malini Agarwal, Pooja Bedi, Parul Kakad, DJ Starling, Divine, Oscar de Lima, Manasi Scott, and more.

Aman Anand, Director, Kickstart Entertainment says, "Last year has been a challenging one for industry players from across the sectors. From witnessing a change in lifestyle to adapting to the new normal, we have gone through a time that will be written down in history for our future generations to read. We have changed the tone for this year instead of awards and jury votes, this has moved towards contributions in the pandemic.

INCA 2021 celebrates the industry heroes from the hospitality sector who have not only kept the momentum going but also brought about a considerable change by not giving up. With support from our sponsors Heineken NRAI and Pernod, we will celebrate the industry bouncing back from the standstill witnessed across the country."

Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, United Breweries Limited remarked, "The F&B industry witnessed unprecedented challenges over the last year. It was heartening to see NRAI, INCA and prominent companies including United Breweries Ltd come together and support the industry through these troubled times. Heineken is honored to present INCA 2021. While this is Heineken's 2nd year of association with INCA, this year is special in what it represents - a triumph and celebration of the human spirit and the hospitality industry, and the pride it takes in its work."

About India Nightlife Convention & Awards:

INCA annually brings thousands of industry professionals from the nightlife community together to discover new products, trends & strategies in the industry. It is a business convention followed by Awards to felicitate the best in the industry. It is a property of Kickstart Entertainment & an initiative by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

Kickstart Entertainment:

Kickstart Entertainment provides expertise adequately flanked by a dedicated young, vibrant & professionally qualified team with backgrounds in event management, brand activation, marketing, designing & skills alike servicing across the country offering competitive costs for all services provided.

NRAI :

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is the Voice of the Indian Restaurant Industry. Founded in 1982, it represents 100000+ restaurants; an industry valued INR 3, 09, 110crores. Being the leading association of the Indian restaurant industry, NRAI aspires to promote and strengthen the Indian Food Service Sector. Headquartered in Delhi, the association in its 35 years has a pan India presence with members comprising restaurants, suppliers and educational institutes associated with it.

Simran Agarwal

[email protected]

+91 () 22 67192000

Senior Brand Consultant, id8 media solutions

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459821/INCA.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459822/Mr_Gurpreet_Mr_Riyaaz_and_Mr_Aman.jpg

SOURCE India Nightlife Convention & Awards (INCA)