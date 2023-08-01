Indian Icon Awards 2023 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP In Association with GCCR at Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi

Kiteskraft Productions LLP

01 Aug, 2023, 08:23 IST

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Icon Awards 2023, now in their third edition, was held at the Hotel Vivanta Dwarka, Delhi on 15th July, 2023. The award was organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP in Association with GCCR (Global Chamber of Consumer Rights) to identify, encourage and recognize eminent personalities for their immense contribution to education/ business/ healthcare sectors that has caused a colossal change in the methods of learning. The event was graced by Dr. Kiran Bedi (Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry). Guests of Honor for the event were, His Excellency Mr. J.K. Tripathi, IFS (Former Ambassdor of Zimbabwe), Major Gen. Sanjay Soi (Retd.) (CEO at Security Sector Skill Development Council, CEO & Managing Partner Settlers International), Shri. Gopal Krishna Agarwal (BJP National Spokes Person, Delhi), Dr. Asif Iqbal (President Indian Economic Trade Organisation Delhi), Prof. Subha Rajan, Senior Fellow (The IMAGINDIA, New Delhi), Shri. Georjee Kochupurakal (Founder Chairman & Council Director of GCCR), Mr. Jagdish Luthra (Founder Rosemary Institute), Mr. Teerath Ram, Former IES (B.Tech IIT Delhi, Senior Faculty Made Easy Next IAS, Joint Secretary IIT Delhi Alumni Association), Prof. Dr. Dewakar Goel (Chairman Aero Academy Aviation science and management, Ex Executive Director Airports Authority of India and Director Indian Aviation Academy Govt. of India), Dr. Shashank Kharabanda (Ceo- AngelLife Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Yashbant Mohanty Dogra (Senior Product Manager and Product Architecture IT), Dr. CK Bhardwaj (Vice President at GHA & GHA Ambassador of Peace & Disarmament), Mr. Deepak Sharma (Founder & President of Deeproserves). The guests of honor and speakers discussed the emerging social media market as a new market.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP felicitated 170+ distinguished awardees all over India for their innovative and visionary approaches that have created a significant impact in the business/ healthcare/ education sectors. The conference is a celebration of professional excellence in the field of business and acknowledges the phenomenal efforts that have enhanced individuals learning outcomes. The conference focused on the importance of AI in business/ healthcare/education, Role of India in G20 and its impact on global leadership, e-commerce and retail trade policy. Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly announces all the award winners of the Indian Icon Awards and Conference.

About Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Production LLP is known for organizing National and International Conferences and Award ceremonies for various sectors such as Healthcare, NGO's, Manufacturing, Business, Entertainment, Education and many more. The company was established back in Year 2019 march, by Mr. Rahul Nair & Mr. Geo bobby.

Kiteskraft Productions LLP recognizes the contribution of diligent individuals for their endowment. KitesKraft Productions LLP recognizes Educators who have actively contributed in the impartation of Education by blending expertise with outcome-based learning. Kiteskraft Productions LLP is certified by ISO, MSME and got recognition by Scholar's Book of Word Record. Company Website – www.kiteskraft.com

Indian Icon Awards 2023 Winner List – 

Amb. Dr. Sanipina Jayalakshmi Rao ( Ambassador of World Human Rights Protection Commission & Facebook Super Editor )

Dr. Saurabh Kumar Agarwal

Dimple Pradhan

Mr. Anirudh Chauhan

Dr. ( Prof. ) Amit Kumar Patel

AsthaZ Self Defense Academy

Robin Singh

Dr. Pankaj Thanvi- Director, CYBERTECH

Mr. Nikku Gill

Dr. Manish Kocher

Mrs. Swati Aggarwal

Ms. Rejina Elsa Georjee

Mrs. Sheetal Jain

Mrs. Sreepadma

Mr. Gulshan Kumar ( DizitalAdda )

Mr. Sumit Nath

Mr. Shibayan Ganguly

Mrs. Maitri Indrasen Singh

Dr. Neeta Pant

Visiontrade India Innovation Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Amala James

Mr. Shyam Sunder Agrawal

Shyamantak Ganguly

Mr. Ramdas Tukaram Kokare

Dr. Anand Gupta

Mr. Mukesh Jain

Charanjeev Malhotra

Dr. D N V S R Sarma

Bhaktavatsalam Memorial College for Women ( Dr. K R Dhanalakshmi )

Dr. Sameer Dileep Joshi

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma

ALATHEA BIOTEC PRIVATE LIMITED

Mr. Mohammad Shumail Nazim

Dr. Balaji

Mr. Ram Krishna Meher

Mrs. Preetha Balakrishnan

Kumar Netra Chikitsalaya

Lt. Col. Jasinder Singh Sodhi ( Retired )

BHATHI NAGARAJ AND COMPANY ( Shivanand.Rajshekar.Bidari )

Dr. Ajay Dubey

Rootveda Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Mrs. Neha Mody

Mahaveer Enterprise

Shree Gnanganga School

Mr. Ankit Tibrewala

Ms. Vandana Buddhia

Mr. ARUL DAS

The Pearl Window ( Best creative Start-up in Crafted Gifting and Curated Lifestyle )

Vrixam Amritam Sewa Sanstha, Udaipur ( Gopesh Sharma )

Mr. Archan Aditya

Dr. Josyula S Shekar

Narad Sahu

ZYVANA INTEGRATED SERVICES PVT. LTD.

Dr. Sudhakar Audichya

Er. Om Prakash Singh -Chairman ( P N NATIONAL PUBLIC SCHOOL )

Mr. Swapnil Sudhir Vichare

Vinayaka High School, Chittoor DT ( A.P )

Mabel the Makeover Wellness Salon and Academy

Mr. Ajay Singh Bhandralia

Manoj Prasad

Prof. Dr. Dinesh V Kala

Mr. Dineshwar Parsad Soni

SAFECON INDIA

Mr. Rajesh Bhagvandas Amin

John Kirubagaran

Mr. Prateek Dua

Dr. Jyothsna Lakshmi Varanasi

Seena Murukan

APURVA PARIKH ARCHITECTS

Dr. Mir Anwar Mohiuddin IRS, Dlitt, Paris France, Deputy Commissioner Customs Hyderabad Govt of India

Achievers Spot

ALOKINFOTECH ( Mr. Yuvaraj )

Ellora EPC Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Bharath Raj B

Mr. Yashbant Mohanty Dogra

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy Mekala

Maharashtra Shikashan Prasrak Mandal and Somayya Group

Mr. Ravindra Pratap Singh

TEATREE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. ( Hospitals & Diagnostics) ( Raja G C )

PBINDIA Herbal Sales and Marketing Private Limited

Ruchi Kishore

Plank And Weave India Private Limited

Dr. Suresh Pathak

Mr. Deepak Sharma

Harshly Education and Skills Technologies Private ltd ( Easyhaionline.com )

Ms. Ayushi Agrawal

RAVINDRA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING OF WOMEN, KURNOOL ANDHRA PRADESH

Mr. Manu Kulshrestha

KOWSALYA S

Logwiz Institute of Shipping and Logistics Pvt Ltd, Chennai

Reqwiz Consulting & Sourcing Pvt. Ltd, Chennai

Lifepath Academy ( Dr. Bhavesh Madhu Chandrakant Manek )

Nilam Rath

Vyshna. M

Vinayak Sr. Sec. School, Sikar

Sunita Raghuwanshi

Mahesh Memorial Public School Bagh Dist ( Dhar ) M.P

Dr. M Deepthi Priyadarshini

Sanjay Bharat Dhanshetty

PANKAJ SINGH ( JAGA GROUP )

Mr. Rohit Kadam

Make my Interiors ( Inderjit Singh Bagga )

Mrs. Kusum Garg

HERO ISRANI ( RAJMANDIR SUITING SHIRTING BAIRAGARH BHOPAL )

Mr. Jayaprakash G

Mrs. Komal Joshi ( Vidhik Shiksha )

Hi-Tech Water Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Edwigh Eddie Majaw - Shillong Entertainment Event Network ( S.E.E.N )

Mr. Sudip Pradhan

Gopal Sharma International School

Lunked Events-  Mr. Naresh Kumar

Dr. Sandeep Yadav

Mr. Akash Soni

K. D. Group of Co. ( Home Decor ) Er. B. S. Parihar

Mr. C A Ramesh Nagar

Dwarka International School

Siddhi Soi & Sushmita Bhattrai, Co-founder, Potato Potahto Films

Tentu Venkataramana

Gupta Rugs India ( Ajay Gupta )

Scholar's Mate Career Institute ( Sourav Jain )

Sina Building Solution

Dr. S. ATHEENA MILAGI PANDIAN

Sangam Caterers Pvt. Ltd. ( Yajas Kharbanda )

Dr. Shashikant Singh Baudh
( Founder &CEO ) Board of Ucchtar Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal Delhi

Subhojit Ghosh

Mahadev Telefilms & Entertainment ( Manoj Patel Director & Producer )

EMIAC Technologies Private Limited

Kishori Lal Nagpal ( Cine Projector Corporation )

Ishanjali Paramedical College & Nursing Science

Manoj Kumar Saha Founder of Manoranjan Saha Memorial Bed College

Rudraksh Astrology ( Surendra Bhargav )

Lion MJF Dr. Anish Kumar

Lakshya Flexi Tubes & Profile Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Kishor Kumar ( Suniti Foundation India, Mumbai )

HAPPY POINT GROUP OF SCHOOLS,  JAIPUR

SR Housing & Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Somenath Dasgupta

Sonam Srivastava

Dr. Megha Rani

TECHBYHEART

Mrs. Mrinal Sawa

Learners Pre school Pvt. Ltd. ( Aditya Kumar Singh )

Shanti Sahni

Dr. Sheetal Sharma

Ms. Srilekha Kaluvakunta

Dr. Kannikaparmeshwari G ( Librarian & Range Leader )

The Pinnacle Foundation

A.S. CAREHOMES PRIVATE LIMITED

Mr. Santanu Ghosh

VedaVihaan The Global School ( Navdip Educational Trust )

Mr. Rajesh Jain

Kalaimamani Dr.Radhika Shurajit

Dr. ( Prof. ) Neelam sahu

Prof. Vijaykant Verma

Prof. Sankarasubramanian Anandan

Vijay Malhotra

Dr. Ratan Sengupta

Dr. Ram Chet Chaudhary

Sandeep M Jain

Dr. Neeraj Pandey

Shero Home Food

Mr. PRAKHAR PRANJWAL

Mrs. Mausmi Ghosh

Dr. Rupashree Dasgupta

Sam Billiard Club

Dr. Santosh Toppo

Jeevan Care Centre

Suvrnabhumi Infrabuild LLP

Ebenezer Joseph

Dr. Rupali Singh

Mr. Sudarshan Sabat

Kukul Tarmaster

Anil Sankhi

Joys International Academy

Rareminds ( Ms. Subhashini Ramaswamy )

Satish Kumar Mandal

Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

Follow below mentioned link to log on to the website of Indian Icon Awards

https://indianiconawards.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913804/3912793/Kiteskraft_Logo.jpg 

