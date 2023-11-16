India's Financial Virtuoso Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi Crowned 'Global Power Leader in Finance 2023' at WPLC 2023 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi, the General Manager of Finance at Ashirvad Pipes Pvt Ltd by Aliaxis, has achieved a remarkable milestone, being awarded the prestigious title of 'Global Power Leader in Finance 2023' by White Page International. This esteemed accolade was presented to Sudheer during the 11th White Page Leadership Conclave 2023, a globally recognized event celebrating excellence in leadership across diverse domains, held at the Dusit Thani in the vibrant city of Dubai.

CA Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi receives an award from His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Al Sabah of Kuwait, a member of the Ruling Royal Family, and Mr. Hanif Shaikh, Chairman of Emirates Holding Group, at the WPLC 2023, Dubai, UAE.

The 11th White Page Leadership Conclave witnessed an exceptional gathering of Global Inspirational Leaders, Asia's Women Power Leaders, and Global Power Leaders from various sectors, transcending geographical boundaries. The event brought together over 320+ delegates from 38 countries, establishing itself as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and celebration.

Global dignitaries, including members of royal families, government officials, ambassadors, and thought leaders, graced the Conclave with their presence. In the midst of this gathering of global leaders, Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi's recognition as a 'Global Power Leader in Finance 2023' serves as a testament to his transformative leadership.

Sudheer's journey exemplifies his exceptional leadership abilities. During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, he played a pivotal role in orchestrating pricing strategies, achieving parity across various customer acquisition models, and leading the company to thrive in uncharted territories in the Middle East and the USA. Beyond finance, Sudheer's influence extends to strategic advisory, where he has played a key role in shaping Ashirvad's ambitious vision, contributing significantly to establishing greenfield plants across India, demonstrating his resource leverage skills and effective collaboration with state authorities to secure incentives.

Sudheer is renowned for nurturing high-performance team cultures, fostering agility, execution excellence, resilience, and transparency. His commitment to purpose-driven growth at Ashirvad, a sustainability-driven water management company, is evident in his ability to explore strategic opportunities, assess economic viability, and ensure operational feasibility.

His qualifications serve as a testament to his commitment to lifelong learning, holding a CA title, MBA in General Management from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, a master's degree in finance, and certification in blockchain technology from the University of Melbourne.

Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi's career is adorned with achievements, from developing strategic pricing policies that expanded operations globally to guiding a $90 million post-merger integration. He has been a financial wizard, orchestrating multimillion-dollar equity and debt funding, securing loans, and spearheading project finance for cutting-edge manufacturing plants.

Upon receiving this prestigious global award, Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi expressed, "I am deeply honored to be recognized as a Global Power Leader in Finance for 2023. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our incredible team at Ashirvad, who have demonstrated unwavering dedication and resilience. It's a recognition of our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and driving transformative change in the finance sector. I am humbled by this recognition and motivated to continue our journey of excellence and growth."

The event united distinguished delegates, elevating its prestige. Notable attendees included His Highness Sheikh Yousef A. S. N. Al Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Al Sabah from the Kuwaiti Ruling Royal Family, Mr. Hanif Shaikh, Chairman of Emirates Holding Group, and His Excellency Yaqoob Al Ali from the Dubai Royal Family. Also present were His Excellency Balvinder Sahni (Abu Sabah), owner of the RSG Group of Companies from the UAE, along with dignitaries like His Excellency Brigadier General Moayad Al Kandari, His Excellency Anwar Al Balushi, and His Excellency Marwan Thiabat from Kuwait.

The international contingent included His Excellency Mladen Bojanic, the Ambassador of Montenegro to the UAE, and Her Excellency Isidora Dabovic, the Second Minister of Montenegro to the UAE. Notable guests featured His Excellency Luis Miguel Merlano Hoyos, the Ambassador of Colombia to the UAE, and His Excellency Udaya Indrarathna, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE.

The event showcased prominent figures such as Rawan Bin Hussain, a renowned Actress, Entrepreneur, and Social Media Influencer in the Middle East, as well as Dr. Sara Al Madani, a Serial Entrepreneur and owner of multiple companies.

Sudheer Kumar Pobbathi's journey is a saga of empowerment, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to growth. His recognition as a 'Global Power Leader in Finance 2023' during the 11th White Page Leadership Conclave solidifies his status as a seasoned professional who continues to inspire and drive transformative change.

