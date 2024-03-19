Indo-French Designer Genes Lecoanet Hemant Launches Its New Store in Delhi

The new store is an addition to the brand's retail portfolio, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai and will showcase the newly launched Spring Summer '24 Collection…TROPIQUES!

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genes Lecoanet Hemant, the premium ready-to-wear designer label founded by Indo-German-French designers, Didier Lecoanet and Hemant Sagar, announced the opening of its sixth store in India, located in Sultanpur, Delhi. The store truly reflects the brand's ethos of blending French aesthetics with Indian craftsmanship, a hallmark that has defined their journey since the brand's inception. With another new address, Genes Lecoanet Hemant invites everyone to explore their Spring Summer '24 collection - …TROPIQUES!, and be part of a journey that celebrates the fusion of art, nature, and fashion.

Commenting on the launch, Hemant Sagar, co-founder Genes Lecoanet Hemant, said, "When we craft every piece with such passion and joy, it's a moment of real happiness, to see the brand reach out to newer consumers, and see them enjoy and appreciate our work of art."

Spring Summer '24 Collection: …TROPIQUES!

The latest Spring Summer '24 collection, titled "…TROPIQUES!," is now available across all their stores as well as online ( www.geneslecoanethemant.com ). This collection is an adventurous summer dream, bringing the essence of a tropical rainforest into the urban wardrobe. Creative Director Didier Lecoanet's inspiration stemmed from a landscape painting of the pristine wilderness, that became the foundation for the collection's design ethos.

Talking about the collection, Didier Lecoanet, Co-founder, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, said, "The Spring Summer'24 collection emphasizes versatility, craftsmanship, and a harmonious blend of colors and designs that transcend gender norms. It represents a liberating approach to dressing, inspired by the wildflowers, lush landscapes, and the spirit of the jungle."

Comprising over 350 SKUs, the collection features an array of vibrant hues and intricate designs, capturing the spirit of the jungle through hand-drawn effects and artistic treatments. The collection boasts a wide range of colors from spring green to amethyst, and innovative takes on classic motifs like orchids and palm leaves. For women, the collection offers a mix of vibrant hues and languid silhouettes, including signature poplin button-downs and summer shorts. The menswear line narrates the wilderness theme with a unique perspective, featuring updated classic camouflage, iguana scale artwork on linen jackets, and trousers in relaxed fits.

About Genes Lecoanet Hemant

Genes Lecoanet Hemant is a ready-to-wear designer brand from the house of Lecoanet Hemant, bringing the essence of the Parisian savoir faire to India. Genes was born in 2000, out of a vision for a lifestyle centred around inclusion and individuality. Modern and intelligent designs are merged with Parisian artistry and Indian workmanship to reinvent signature classics for an urban wardrobe.

While nature and arts serve as the core inspiration for the design process, the brand re imagines purposeful designs by creating season-less collections for men, women and accessories, combining spontaneity, youthful flair and relevant story telling in dynamic world. Timeless pieces, crafted in responsibly hand-picked fabrics, play canvas to imaginative prints, novel embroideries and modern silhouettes - the touchstones of meaningful design. Genes celebrates an artistic outlook towards life through clothes that are made with kindness and the people behind them are treated with respect.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366058/Genes_Lecoanet_Hemant_Store.jpg